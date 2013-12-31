Dwayne Johnson teases DC Comics movie project for 2014 – is it ‘Batman vs. Superman’?

#The Rock #DC Comics
12.31.13 5 years ago 12 Comments

Dwayne Johnson may be getting into the superhero game.

The “Fast and Furious” star teased a new DC Comics movie project via Twitter on Tuesday, in answer to a fan’s question about whether he’d ever be interested in playing a comic book character on the big-screen:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The reveal came during the action star’s annual end-of-year “Rock Talk” on the social-networking site.

This isn’t the first time that Johnson – next slated to play the title character in Brett Ratner’s “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” – has been linked to a superhero film; he was previously slated to play DC’s intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in a now-defunct big-screen project that had Brad Peyton (“Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”) attached to direct.

So which character will Johnson be playing? As pointed out by Coming Soon, the only DC project currently slated to shoot in 2014 is the highly-anticipated “Man of Steel” sequel (a.k.a. “Batman vs. Superman”). Could he be taking part in that film in some capacity?

Sound off with your theories below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Rock#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSDWAYNE JOHNSONthe rock

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP