Dwayne Johnson teases DC Comics movie project for 2014 – is it ‘Batman vs. Superman’?

Dwayne Johnson may be getting into the superhero game.
The “Fast and Furious” star teased a new DC Comics movie project via Twitter on Tuesday, in answer to a fan’s question about whether he’d ever be interested in playing a comic book character on the big-screen:
We just had a big meeting w/ Warner Bros CEO re: @DCComics 2014 we will partner up and create the cool bad assery. #RockTalk @ActionTilson
– Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 31, 2013
The reveal came during the action star's annual end-of-year "Rock Talk" on the social-networking site.
This isn’t the first time that Johnson – next slated to play the title character in Brett Ratner’s “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” – has been linked to a superhero film; he was previously slated to play DC’s intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in a now-defunct big-screen project that had Brad Peyton (“Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”) attached to direct.
So which character will Johnson be playing? As pointed out by Coming Soon, the only DC project currently slated to shoot in 2014 is the highly-anticipated “Man of Steel” sequel (a.k.a. “Batman vs. Superman”). Could he be taking part in that film in some capacity?
The Rock as Wonder Woman and Gal Gadot as Doomsday!
Black Adam would fit the bill
Cyborg
I don’t think they’re going to take one of DC’s most prominent black heroes and make him not so black. The Superhero gene pool is white enough as is.
Dwyane is half black, half Samoan. I don’t think casting him would exactly make the superhero gene pool more white.
I work in the industry. The rumor, that seems pretty strong, is he’s going to play Lobo in a live action feature. His comment “bad assery” definitely is the clue to this.
*pats your head* Awww ofc you do. we believe you.. now run along a play. :)
While it is true that a lot of people falsely claim such things it isn’t like people in the industry are incapable of posting places like the rest of us.
The Rock already played a comic book character when he played Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. The comic book came out after the toy but before the cartoons, and Roadblock was established in the comics by the time the show came out.
Adam Tet, I hope!
The Rock as Lex Luthor. Have been saying it for a couple years now. Would be perfect. Only actor could look like and actually pose a physical threat to Superman. Makes sense for Lex Luthor. Just set him up here then bring him back
As Black Adam I hope