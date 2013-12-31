Dwayne Johnson teases DC Comics movie project for 2014 – is it ‘Batman vs. Superman’?

Dwayne Johnson may be getting into the superhero game.

The “Fast and Furious” star teased a new DC Comics movie project via Twitter on Tuesday, in answer to a fan’s question about whether he’d ever be interested in playing a comic book character on the big-screen:

We just had a big meeting w/ Warner Bros CEO re: @DCComics 2014 we will partner up and create the cool bad assery. #RockTalk @ActionTilson – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 31, 2013

The reveal came during the action star's annual end-of-year "Rock Talk" on the social-networking site.

This isn’t the first time that Johnson – next slated to play the title character in Brett Ratner’s “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” – has been linked to a superhero film; he was previously slated to play DC’s intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in a now-defunct big-screen project that had Brad Peyton (“Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”) attached to direct.

So which character will Johnson be playing? As pointed out by Coming Soon, the only DC project currently slated to shoot in 2014 is the highly-anticipated “Man of Steel” sequel (a.k.a. “Batman vs. Superman”). Could he be taking part in that film in some capacity?

