Dwayne Johnson to combat supernatural threats with ‘Seal Team 666’

(CBR) The Rock is cooking up a new project, and it smells a whole lot like fire and brimstone.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dwayne Johnson is attached to star in “Seal Team 666”, a new action movie based on the Weston Ochse novel of the same name. The story centers on a rookie soldier who joins fellow SEAL members (and their dog) on special ops missions to engage otherworldly creatures. The team must work together to stop an ancient cult that plans to destroy the entire world.

Johnson will star and executive produce the MGM movie alongside Dany Garcia, Brendan Deneen and Peter Joseph. The script comes from Evan Spiliotopoulos, who also wrote the screenplay for the Johnson-starring “Hercules”, due in theaters on July 25, 2014.