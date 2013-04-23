Dwayne Johnson will return in ‘Fast & Furious 7’ says producer Neal Moritz

The Rock’s not going anywhere.

With “Fast and Furious 6” hitting theaters this summer, it’s interesting to note how much fans and insiders are focusing on “Fast and Furious 7,” which Universal and producer Neal Moritz have promised for Summer 2014.

Franchise co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — who joined the series in 2010’s “Fast Five” — was a major part of revitalizing the brand, and fans will be happy to hear that the star will be returning for the next installment.

Despite some rumors to the contrary, Moritz says Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will definitely reprise his role as the burly lawman Hobbs in “Fast 7.”

In an interview with Collider, Mortiz said that “Fast & Furious 7” is “a new chapter, but The Rock will be involved as well.”

“Fast 6” stars Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Gina Carano, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and others are all also expected to return for the seventh installment, with rumors indicating that Jason Statham may be taking on the villain role.

“Fast” vet Justin Lin has departed the lucrative franchise, and has been officially replaced by “Saw” architect James Wan.

With some tricky scheduling in his future, Johnson — who also has “Hercules” lined up for 2014 — is going to be a busy man, although there’s a distinct possibility that he’ll only have a small role in “Fast 7.”

He can currently be seen “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and opposite Mark Wahlberg in Michael Bay’s “Pain and Gain.”

Meanwhile, Moritz also confirmed the addition of Wan, who he called “a terrific, terrific director at the top of his genre.”

“I”ve always been a fan of his,” Moritz added, “he”s one of the people that we initially had on our list as a possible replacement, but I can just tell you when he came in and told us what his vision was, when he left the room we all looked at each other and said ‘That”s our director.””

While “Fast & Furious 7” won’t be hitting theaters until next summer, “Fast & Furious 6” opens May 24.