Dylan McDermott to star in FX pilot ‘American Horror Story’ for ‘Glee’ creators

Dylan McDermott (“The Practice”) is set to star in the FX pilot “American Horror Story,” from “Glee” co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, reports Deadline.com.

Connie Britton (“Friday Night Lights,” “Spin City”) and Oscar-winner Jessica Lange (“Tootsie,” “Blue Sky”) were previously announced as the female leads.

Although not many plot details have been revealed, “American Horror Story” revolves around a sensitive therapist (McDermott) and his brash but beautiful wife (Britton) and their nosy next door neighbor (Lange). The pilot also co-stars Denis O’Hare.

Murphy and Falchuk co-wrote the script, with Murphy directing. Shooting wil start after this season of “Glee” wraps. Murphy and Falchuk are executive producing American Horror Story with Dante Di Loreto.

“American Horror Story” is aiming for a fall series launch.

McDermott and FX are also working on a separate deal for him to develop, write and likely star in another series.

McDermott most recently starred in the cop drama “Dark Blue” on TNT.

Britton is also attached to topline a different FX drama for director David O. Russell (“The Fighter,” “Three Kings”).

