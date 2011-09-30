Earliest Beatles recordings with Tony Sheridan get double-disc release

The Beatles’ very earliest recordings — with their first drummer — are getting a double-disc release.

According to Variety, “The Beatles With Tony Sheridan: First Recordings” features the backing of singer Sheridan and first permanent drummer Pete Best; the sessions were for Polydor executive Bert Kaempfert around 1961-62 as the Liverpool band was working out of Hamberg.

Time Life is releasing the set on Nov. 8.

A John Lennon-led “Ain’t She Sweet” and George Harrison instrumental “Cry for a Shadow” will be included, along with various vintage photos from Astrid Kirchherr in the packaging. No complete tracklist is yet available.

The Beatles first proper album release, for Apple Corps, was “Please Please Me,” in 1963.