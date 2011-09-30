Earliest Beatles recordings with Tony Sheridan get double-disc release

09.30.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

The Beatles’ very earliest recordings — with their first drummer — are getting a double-disc release.

According to Variety, “The Beatles With Tony Sheridan: First Recordings” features the backing of singer Sheridan and first permanent drummer Pete Best; the sessions were for Polydor executive Bert Kaempfert around 1961-62 as the Liverpool band was working out of Hamberg.

Time Life is releasing the set on Nov. 8.

A John Lennon-led “Ain’t She Sweet” and George Harrison instrumental “Cry for a Shadow” will be included, along with various vintage photos from Astrid Kirchherr in the packaging. No complete tracklist is yet available.

The Beatles first proper album release, for Apple Corps, was “Please Please Me,” in 1963.

Around The Web

TAGSpete bestthe beatles with tony sheridan first recorthe beatlestony sheridan

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP