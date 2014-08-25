Red carpet arrivals at the 2014 Emmy Awards: Peter Dinklage, Christina Hendricks

The 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards are almost underway, and some of the stars made an early arrival on the red carpet.

Early birds include such stars and nominees as “Game of Thrones” Lannisters Peter Dinklage and Lena Heady, “Mad Men” nominee Christina Hendricks, “Girls” mastermind Lena Dunham, nominee Heidi Klum, “Breaking Bad” fave Anna Gunn, “Fargo” co-stars Jordan Peele, past winner and current nominee Melissa McCarthy, “Big bang Theory's” Mayim Bialik, host Seth Meyers, and more.

Check out the photos here:

