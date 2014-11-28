Early best-of lists include ‘Birdman,’ ‘Boyhood,’ ‘CITIZENFOUR,’ ‘Under the Skin’

The 2014 best-of-the-year lists have begun rolling in. I've seen Ann Hornaday at The Washington Post speak up (props for the “Edge of Tomorrow” inclusion) and Sight & Sound's annual poll has just landed as well. The critics phase of awards season has commenced.
Let's start with Sight & Sound's list, keeping in mind that international release dates apply:
1. “Boyhood” (Richard Linklater)
2. “Goodbye to Language 3D” (Jean-Luc Godard)
= 3. “Leviathan” (Andrey Zvyagintsev)
= 3. “Horse Money” (Pedro Costa)
5. “Under the Skin” (Jonathan Glazer)
6. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Wes Anderson)
7. “Winter Sleep” (Nuri Bilge Ceylan)
8. “The Tribe” (Myroslav Slaboshpytskiy)
= 9. “Ida” (Pawel Pawlikowski)
= 9. “Jauja” (Lisandro Alonso)
= 11. “Mr. Turner” (Mike Leigh)
= 11. “National Gallery” (Frederick Wiseman)
= 11. “The Wolf of Wall Street” (Martin Scorsese)
= 11. “Whiplash” (Damien Chazelle)
15. “The Duke of Burgundy” (Peter Strickland)
= 16. “Birdman” (Alejandro G. Iñárritu)
= 16. “Two Days, One Night” (Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne)
= 18. “CITIZENFOUR” (Laura Poitros)
= 18. “The Look of Silence” (Joshua Oppenheimer)
= 18. “The Wind Rises” (Hayao Miyazaki)
Singular as always. Next, Hornaday's:
1. “Boyhood” (Richard Linklater)
2. “Birdman (Alejandro González Iñárritu)
3. “CITIZENFOUR” (Laura Poitros)
4. “Force Majeure” (Ruben Ostlund)
5. “Foxcatcher” (Bennett Miller)
6. “Under the Skin” (Jonathan Glazer)
7. “Selma” (Ava DuVernay)
8. “Edge of Tomorrow” (Doug Liman)
9. “Beyond the Lights” (Gina Prince-Bythewood)
10. “Locke” (Steven Knight)
There may be more out there already but I'll focus on these for a moment. Both lists share “Boyhood,” “Birdman” and “CITIZENFOUR,” and I absolutely expect that to be a trend as more and more lists begin to filter through. Laura Poitros' documentary, oversold as it is, is an irresistible zeitgeist choice for critics. “Boyhood” and “Birdman” appear to be the big tug of war for critical kudos this season, though critics groups – which begin doling out awards with Monday's New York Film Critics Circle vote – may well look elsewhere if things feel too narrowed too early.
Another film on both lists is “Under the Skin,” which is sort of interesting to me. I worship Jonathan Glazer and think that's a bold and brilliant film in many ways. It's catnip for a certain sort this time of year, though, so maybe it will be a trendy choice, too.
Metacritic high scores for the year include films like “Leviathan,” “Selma,” “Mr. Turner,” “Two Days, One Night,” “National Gallery,” “Ida,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Whiplash,” all of them present on one of these early lists. Others include “Virunga,” “Top Five,” “A Summer's Tale,” “The Overnighters” and “The Tale of Princes Kaguya.”
Speaking of “Whiplash,” I imagine that will be a dominant player on lists, too. And that's a fine example of an indie film the critics can get behind and really push as a must-see this time of year and potentially insinuate it in the Best Picture Oscar discussion.
We'll see how things shape up over the next month. For now, what are your favorite films of the year so far? And do you have any predictions for the upcoming critics voting? Sound off in the comments section.
My top 10 of the year so far:
1. Whiplash
2. The Grand Budapest Hotel
3. 10.000 Km
4. Boyhood
5. Mr. Turner
6. The Double
7. Nightcrawler
8. Winter Sleep
9. Blue Ruin
10. Life Itself
Dying to see Birdman and Inherent Vice, as well as foreign movies Wild Tales, Force Majeure, Leviathan, The Dark Horse and A Pigeon Sat On A Branch Reflecting On Existence. Looking forward to other Oscar movies too.
I obviously have only seen a fraction of what the critics have seen both in terms of movies that have been released or soon to be released but top ten so far…
Nightcrawler
Starred Up
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Under the Skin
Interstellar
Edge of Tomorrow
Snowpiercer
Locke
Whiplash
Enemy
Probable Critics Consensus Top-ten for the year
Best Bets:
Boyhood
Birdman
Incredibly Likely:
Selma
Under the Skin
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Whiplash
Citizenfour
Strong Possibilities:
Inherent Vice
Foxcatcher
Life Itself
The Lego Movie
Ida
Force Majeure
Love is Strange
Gone Girl
We still haven’t seen it, so who knows
Unbroken
Unbroken has been seen. I’m guessing it’s not going to be a critics’ pet.
Just got back for seeing Birdman. Only movie I’ve seen this year that is in the same class is Boyhood.
have you seen Whiplash?
My top 10 favorite films of the year so far:
1. The Dance of Reality
2. Goodbye to Language 3D
3. The Duke of Burgundy
4. Under the Skin
5. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
6. Birdman
7. Nymphomaniac
8. Nightcrawler
9. The Grand Budapest Hotel
10. Snowpiercer
Besides all of the likely Oscar films that have yet to come out, I still need to catch up on Whiplash, Force Majeure, Tale of Princess Kaguya, The Babadook, and The Guest.
you saw Goodbye to Language? how?
I was lucky that it came to one of the fall film festivals that I attended this year, specifically the Virginia Film Festival. It was played at a couple of other festivals I went to this year as well, but I don’t know if it will ever be released wide enough that I would’ve ever had the option to see it at an arthouse theater near me.
I obviously loved it, and would definitely encourage you to track it down in a theater if you are able to do so. I honestly don’t know how the film can even be transferred over to watch on blu-ray/digital since the 3-D in the film is so specific (not like any other 3-D I’ve ever seen before.) It’s possible that was Godard’s intention all along. I hope you get to catch it because your efforts will be totally worth it, I promise you that.
Top 10 of films seen so far (in no particular order):
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Only Lovers Left Alive
A Most Violent Year
Edge of Tomorrow
Under the Skin
Le Week-end
Begin Again
Whiplash
Selma
Pride
Well, from a first choice of 24 spaces down to the last choice of five, you make it fit just perfect. If that’s not order, I don’t know what is;)
A little OCD there, I admit it.
Yay for the ‘Pride’ shout out. That’s a gem; if someone with better release skill than CBS Films released it, I think it’d actually be a player for nominations, but alas, sadly not happening.
My favorite film so far has actually been one that most of my friends won’t get a chance to see: Ladder to Damascus, which played recently at the Arab Film Festival in Minneapolis. I believe it was the only Syrian film at the festival but it definitely represented. It hit me on multiple levels. Hopefully it will be available on dvd in the near future so I can keep it and share with others for a long time.
My favourite 3 films so far are as follows –
3. Mr Turner
2. Nightcrawler
1. Leviathan (I would use the word masterpiece)
Top 5 thus far:
1. Whiplash
2. Boyhood
3. Gone Girl
4. Nightcrawler
5. Guardians of the Galaxy
Birdman is fantastically shot, but I have major issues with the narrative. Still have to at least see Imitation Game, Selma, and Inherent Vice.
Re: Birdman. Ditto. Fantastically put together, but went nowhere for me halfway in story wise…
No order. Since there are several essential titles from the year I have yet to see.
Life Itself
Inherent Vice
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Yeah I need to see more movies from the year. I have seen Boyhood, Under the Skin. I liked the former and was frustrated by the latter. Admire the ambition in both. But neither are making a personal best list for the year.
My Top 10 of the Year so far..
10 Beyond the Lights
9 22 Jump Street
8 The Case Against 8
7 Mr. Turner
6 The Circle
5 CitizenFour
4 The Grand Budapest Hotel
3 Gone Girl
2 Life Itself
1 Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Tired of hearing complaints about this year’s weak slate of films – it’s been a great year for movies. Including 2013 releases that only got to the US this year:
Inherent Vice
The Congress
Boyhood
Only Lovers Left Alive
Force Majeure
Whiplash
Snowpiercer
Birdman
The Babadook
Gone Girl
Honorable mentions:
Ida
2 Days 1 night
Grand Budapest Hotel
Under the Skin
Locke
Calvary
Edge of Tomorrow
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
Neighbors
Noah
Foxcatcher
Starred Up
Still a few more to see, and still managing order. I’ll just offer up 5:
Boyhood
Birdman
The Immigrant
Selma
Under the Skin
My top 10 so far:
1. Boyhood
2. Birdman
3. Gone Girl
4. Nightcrawler
5. Mommy
6. Foxcatcher
7. The Grand Budapest Hotel
8. Song of the Sea
9. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
10. How to Train Your Dragon 2
Honourable mention: Leviathan, Edge of Tomorrow, Whiplash, Life Itself, Tale of the Princess Kaguya
Still haven’t seen some of the fall prestige films and foreign films like Selma, Unbroken, Into the Woods, Big Eyes, American Sniper, Inherent Vice, A Most Violent Year, Love is Strange, Winter Sleep, Wild Tales, Force Majeure and White God.
Haven’t seen anything that’s not yet in a mid-major city, (So, I’d expect at least half of these to fall off my Top-Ten in a few weeks)…but so far:
1. The Grand Budapest Hotel
2. Interstellar
3. A Most Wanted Man
4. The Rover
5. The Fault in Our Stars
6. Pride
7. Love is Strange
8. Under the Skin
9. St. Vincent
10. Birdman or Gone Girl (But they’ll fall off, so I don’t have to decide…)
Boyhood would certainly not be on my list. I just don’t understand the love for that one. Well, I do, because of the ‘making’ of the film, but I think the first hour is just downright not good. The second two thirds are great, but I can’t get past the weakness/student film level quality of the first Stepfather story arc.
Left to see (of note): Whiplash, Imitation Game, Selma, Mr. Turner, Theory of Everything, Inherent Vice, etc.
Grand Budapest is by far my number one at this point. And this coming from someone who is not really a Wes Anderson fan, but the film blew me away. The only one I’d consider a 4 star film so far this year. 2-9 I’d say are 3.5 stars. 10’s on my list 3 stars.
Kris, the Sight and Sound listing makes me think Grand Budapest will find some love from a few critics groups. Think that’s likely? If so, would that be enough to push it into a Best Picture nomination? The Scott Rudin push always seems to work wonders, and it seems more loved than Moonrise. I’d think it’s box office helps outweigh its even earlier release date.