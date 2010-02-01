‘Eastbound & Down’ co-star joins CBS comedy pilot

“Eastbound & Down” co-star Katy Mixon leads the latest round of development season pilot casting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mixon and Reno Wilson have both landed supporting roles in the comedy pilot “Mike and Molly,” from “Two and a Half Men” and “Big Bang Theory” creator Chuck Lorre.

The CBS pilot focuses on a pair of overweight characters who meet at Overeaters Anonymous. Wilson (“Blind Justice”) will play Mike’s partner at the police department, while Mixon will play Molly’s older sister.

In other casting news, Megan Hilty has joined Adam Carolla’s untitled NBC comedy, playing a client to Carolla’s newly divorced contractor.

While Hilty’s TV credits include “The Closer” and “Ugly Betty,” she’s best known for work on Broadway, including “Wicked” and “9 to 5.”