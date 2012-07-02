‘Eastbound & Down’ picked up for fourth season

07.02.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

“Eastbound & Down” lives to play another inning.

HBO has picked up the Danny McBride comedy series for a fourth season with an order of eight new episodes, according to Variety. The show follows the ups and downs of Kenny Powers (McBride), a former Major League Baseball pitcher who’s forced to return to “normal life” after burning out. Steve Little, Elizabeth De Razzo and Katy Mixon also star in the series, which aired its Season 3 finale back in April to the tune of 1.1 million viewers.

Earlier today the pay cabler also announced renewals for “True Blood” and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom,” while “Veep” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfuss and the Lena Dunham comedy “Girls” have also received pick-up orders.

Are you a fan of “Eastbound & Down”? Stoked for the show’s new season? Sound off in the comments!

