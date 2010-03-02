‘Eastwick,’ ‘Scrubs’ co-stars stick with ABC

ABC may have cancelled “Eastwick” and it may be ready to cancel “Scrubs,” but that doesn’t mean the network isn’t still interested in Lindsay Price and Eliza Coupe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Price is set to join Jane Kaczmarek and Adam Arkin in “Who Gets the Parents?” about a couple who divorce after 30 years and decide to spend more time with their children.

Price, whose other TV credits include “Pepper Dennis” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” will play their daughter-in-law.

Coupe, who will continue to have the unlikely-to-return “Scrubs” in first position on her dance card, is joining the ensemble of “Happy Endings,” about a couple who break up, but still try to remain close to their four best friends. Coupe will play one of the four friends.

Also on the ABC comedy front, the trade says that Missi Pyle and Johnny Sneed are joining “How To Be a Better American.” Jason Jones stars in that project as a father who decides to be a better person, much to his family’s chagrin. Pyle will play the main character’s wife, with Sneed as his father.