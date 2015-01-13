Eastwood, Iñárritu, Linklater, (Wes) Anderson and Tyldum land DGA nominations

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) is notable in the season for a number of reasons. First, it's a massive voting body unlike most on the circuit, so their nominations choices can often hint toward consensus. Second, their winner very often goes on to win the Academy Award for Best Director, which as we all know tends to presage the Best Picture Oscar. But…
…one wonders how those two elements are being viewed as of late. After all, the last two years have seen a split, once by necessity (“Argo” director Ben Affleck was not nominated), the second time in a close race. Could it be that the Academy will start looking at these categories differently rather than as a package deal?
Maybe, maybe not. I have no real answers there. I'm just asking the question.
Anyway, the DGA nominated mostly expected names today. Clint Eastwood, naturally. “American Sniper” is cruising. Alejandro González Iñárritu and Richard Linklater, of course. Two of the most dominant forces on the circuit. And add Wes Anderson to that, whose “Grand Budapest Hotel” has only missed with the Annie Awards (duh) and the Cinema Audio Society where industry honors are concerned. And then… Morten Tyldum. That ought to do plenty to shake off any lingering doubt that “The Imitation Game” is strong this year.
I had expected my current predicted lineup — Chazelle in place of Anderson — so nothing shocking here. But I do wonder how the Academy will shake it up. Just repeating some notes that we've covered before: It's worth it to remember that the DGA is a much, much broader group than the Academy's directors branch. That roughly 400-member group can make eclectic choices, like going for Michael Haneke, David O. Russell and Benh Zeitlin over DGA nominees Ben Affleck, Kathryn Bigelow and Tom Hooper two years ago. But a Best Picture win for a film not nominated by the DGA is virtually unheard of: the only films to do so are Bruce Beresford's “Driving Miss Daisy” in 1989 and Laurence Olivier's “Hamlet” in 1948.
Check out the nominees below. Winners will be unveiled on Feb. 7. And as ever, catch all the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.
(Full list of DGA nominees in all categories on the next page.)
Tyldum makes the cut. Harvey breathes easier today.
I could see Eastwood or possibly Tyldum missing the Oscar and Chazelle being the replacement. The others seem pretty secure.
Eastwood is like Scorsese: hard to ignore though bloggers have this season.
To be fair, he’s been easy enough to ignore for his last few films.
I’ll never understand why people get so angry about a individual basically getting a pat on the back from colleagues.
Especially when it’s not the sort of movie people in the industry are predisposed to. It’s not as if there’s any conspiracy here.
“Especially when it’s not the sort of movie people in the industry are predisposed to.”
Wait, which movie are we talking about here? I think plenty of people in the industry are predisposed towards American Sniper and/or The Imitation Game.
I was referring to American Sniper. Commercially, yes, it’s their bread and butter, but culturally it’s not what’s typically awarded in the season.
Why is American Sniper getting a free pass at fudging facts, while Selma is getting sniped for something that actually isn’t even egregious? The biggest round of applause in the theater is always for LBJ toward the end of the film when Wallace visits him.
Is this really just a screener issue? If so, can’t Hollywood understand that that is also how most PEOPLE want to watch these movies? At home?! Loosen up the NATO stranglehold.
You’d be a fool to snipe a sniper.
Hollywood royalty… Spielberg often rewrites history (i.e., Schindler’s speech to the workers never happened), yet is never criticized, while Oliver Stone is raked over the coals.
Along with the ‘confirmation’ that SELMA is out of the running for Best Picture, I guess it is time to cede to reality that IMITATION GAME really is ‘in’ the picture.
Four-way race in this order: BOYHOOD, IMITATION GAME, BIRDMAN & BUDAPEST. All others will be there just to fill out the slate.
And, another ‘hidden’ reason Eastwood is so popular with DGA is that UPM’s and AD’s also get to vote. Clint’s famous no-nonesense, let’s stay on budget, shoot only the white pages of the script and go home at a reasonable hour are extremely popular with crew members.
Not a confirmation. Nuance.
That’s why it’s in quotes.
*giggles*
Sorry, I could just probably take the Oscar race more seriously if it seemed like these guys could count beyond two. Do they do this when talking about their kids, wives, jobs, houses etc? “My first job was as a telemarketer. My second job was collecting moths, and then my second second job…” – “oh, that’s my second second wife, Brunhilda!” etc.
But it gets better! There are more than one of them! So presumably when Clint’s introducing Andrew Madden and Khalil Zghayou, he says “here are my second second assistant directors – Andrew here is one of them, and then Khalil is my second second second assistant director.” But since they’re assistant directors only for the Morocco unit, really Ahmed Hatimi is the second second assistant director (there’s one second assistant director, and then he’s the second one) , making Madden the second second second assistant director, and Zghayou would logically then be both the first second second second and second second second second assistant directors, depending which side you count on…
I think maybe there’s a huge reservoir of excited industry conversation to be had about assistant directors, but it’s all just waiting for somebody to invent a way of referring to more than two things without just adding more adjectives… if only there were some sort of higher number that could be discovered!
Are you an idiot?
The First, Second and Third Assistant Directors serve completely different functions.
A Second Second functions as part of the Second’s remit and so forth. Their job, again, is distinct in the function that it serves.
To call a Second Second a Third would diminish the role of the actual Third AD.
So either a) you’ve never worked on a film set and don’t know what you’re talking about or b) you have, and yet somehow you still remain ignorant so clearly you’re not paying attention on the job.
Holding on to hope for Ava’s name to be called Thursday.
I have a feeling that Tyldum and Eastwood will be replaced by DuVernay and Mike Leigh at the Oscars.
Don't place any large bets today, m'kay?
Speaking as someone who doesn’t know what they’re talking about and just going by what critics and race-spectators have been saying: I wouldn’t be surprised if DuVernay came in for Eastwood, but I would be very surprised if Leigh came in for Tyldum.
@EVAN: I’m not a gambler ;-) All I can say in my defense is that nobody thought VERA DRAKE would be nominated for best director, and it did. Academy loves Mike Leigh, that’s the fact.
Mike Leigh would be a shocking nominee, although, funnily enough, he was a shocking nominee for Vera Drake in 2004. I just can’t see him making it this year due to the non-exposure of Mr. Turner.
Selma still remains a big question mark for me. I still think a best picture nominee is very likely, and Oyelowo is a good bet, but how much else does it get? Does American Sniper, Nightcrawler, Whiplash, Foxcatcher, or Gone Girl have enough passionate support to get their directors nominated over DuVernay? It’s just a super competitive year and many people are going to be pissed off on Thursday no matter what the outcome. So many worthy, incredible films in contention. Who really thinks it’s a weak year for film?
Indeed, nobody saw Mike Leigh’s nomination for Vera Drake coming. So never say never. Predicting these things is no fun without a wild-card pick here and there, anyway.
To say I’m extremely disappointed is an understatement. American Sniper is simply not good. Trust me, I wanted it to be because the book is fascinating. Cooper is good, but that’s like saying Blanchett was good in Elizabeth: The Golden Age. There is nothing outstanding about Eastwood’s direction in this movie – it looks just like every other Clint Eastwood movie. I just don’t understand it.
AMERICAN SNIPER was an insult to my intelligence.
Does Grand Budapest Hotel have any chance to win something big on Oscar night? Or maybe the support for the film is enough to propel Fiennes into Best Actor at least….
At this point Budapest is running second to Boyhood. Bird man is divisive. TIG is too conventional. The anti-Boyhood vote might coalesce around Budapest. (Not sure it will be enough, but..)
It feels like it could take Best Original Screenplay, if the passion is really there. It would have to beat out Birdman and Boyhood there, though the case could be made that the latter two feel more like directorial achievements (despite Birdman winning the Golden Globe for Screenplay).
At the very least, there’s a chance.
“Budapest” will likely get a few technical wins, and has a pretty decent shot at Original Screenplay, which will be between it and “Birdman”.
I think Budapest deserves the original screenplay award over Boyhood. Would think it is really a contest between Budapest and Birdman from a writer’s point of view. But I don’t know what the Academy as a whole would prefer.
I want Wes Anderson to win! TGBH was my favourite film of 2014 and a win for Anderson would be Hollywood’s way of honoring his incredible oeuvre. Second favorite is Linklater. Wouldn’t mind if he won.
I don’t think Anderson can beat Linklater, though I would be happy with him winning. Wonder if he’ll ever make a film this popular with the Academy again.
Oops. I was going with Damien Chazelle instead of Clint Eastwood. That sort-of-surprise PGA nod should’ve been telling (even if Whiplash also made it, too).
Is Clint the oldest nominee in Dga history?
I think he just might be.
I’m delighted with the nod for Anderson, ambivalent about Eastwood and Tyldum. Linklater and Innaritu were expected. I’ve been rooting for Duvernay and am still hoping she’ll make he cut Thursday.
Delighted to see Anderson getting the nomination.
I expect Tyldum is probably into the Oscars’ final five, but that Eastwood will be replaced by DuVernay (but if she does miss, that will be the final confirmation that the studio really should just have held this film over until next year’s competition and done things properly).
Please explain how the studio should have “…done things properly”
KS: apparently the ‘campaign’ for Selma has been disorganised and rushed – e.g. they weren’t ready to get screeners out in time for the guild awards.
Most of this stuff goes on behind closed doors (or ‘open’ doors that are a long way away, for the general public), but to take another public example, the whole business with criticism over distorting history to score cheap points. If they weren’t willing to make a film that wouldn’t be criticised like that, they should at least have been expecting the criticism and been ready with supporters and quotes on hand as soon as the attacks started. Instead, one attack turned into a little avalanche, a lot of people no doubt had their minds made up and stopped paying attention, and THEN defences started trickling in. You’d hope that an aware PR team would have been able to make that a much smaller affair, if they’d had the time and resources to really plan ahead.
A) Lots of assuming going on re: screeners. The film was not complete at AFI Fest and there simply wasn’t enough time when it WAS ready to make enough screeners for every voting body. A decision was made to focus on AMPAS. We’ll see if that paid off Thursday.
B) No one expected flack from the LBJ side. If anything, there was some nervousness about the King side. It’s unfair to expect the campaign or anyone else involved with the film to have had a playbook ready for such a debate.
I realize this isn’t the most appropriate thread to make my comment, but since the “surprise” nom here bolsters its overall support, I wonder if Sienna Miller could get her own surprise Oscar nomination. I actually think she deserves it on merit alone, but certainly with the films’ broad guild support (minus SAG), could she could sneak in? Plus it’s one of the Academy’s all-time favorite roles and essential to Bradley Cooper’s own Oscar-worthy performance, so why has no one been talking about it?
Because, while I’m not discounting your admiration for her work, I think the consensus is that it’s a workaday role, competently but unremarkably executed by an actress who isn’t yet perceived as holding much of an IOU from awards bodies. I like Miller, and was hoping her two prestige roles might amount to a bit more this season, but it’s hard to make a case for her ahead of even the fringe contenders.
Tydlum to me is like Hopper in 2012, a candidate that clearly will NOT be nominated at the Oscars and whose nomination for the DGA more of a nomination for Best Picture like the SAG Ensemble award often is.
I get the feeling that Tydlum is like Hooper in 2010: Nobody expected him to win until he did because he had the Weinstein Company backing his thoroughly mediocre project.
I still think Ava DuVernay gets in. The almost complete lack of guild support for “Selma” (it only got nominated by the costume designers, right?) tells me that the screeners were indeed the problem. I think it would actually look worse if it got, say, a SAG nomination and then got ignored by PGA and DGA.
I also think there’s a chance both Eastwood and Tyldum are left out of the Oscar lineup. This is the first precursor nomination for each of them, isn’t it? I know the DGA is the biggest indicator, but still, it does seem a bit odd that they both have ONLY a DGA nomination so far. No Globes, BAFTA, BFCA, etc.
My final predictions:
1. Richard Linklater- The clear frontrunner now, and will be hard to beat in this category even if “Boyhood” loses Best Picture.
2. Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu- Locked up, but probably won’t be a threat for the win.
3. Wes Anderson- Probably a lock at this point, but I’m still so surprised (in a very good way) that this movie has done so well in the awards season that I don’t want to get my hopes up TOO high just in case he gets left out.
4. Morten Tyldum- It sort of makes sense for him to get in if “The Imitation Game” is going to be the biggest threat to “Boyhood” winning Best Picture (as a lot of people still think it is), but by no means do I think he’s a lock.
5. Ava DuVernay- I still think Thursday morning will prove that the screener issue was the main factor in “Selma” having a relatively weak precursor run. I’m expecting anywhere from 4 to 7 nominations, and really. Honestly, anything less than 4 would surprise me.
And then these guys have REAL shots, making this category pretty suspenseful this year:
6. Clint Eastwood
7. Damien Chazelle
8. David Fincher
9. James Marsh
I would also add these wild cards to the mix, because in a year this close, who knows?
10. Dan Gilroy
11. Bennett Miller
12. Mike Leigh
Now watch Angelina Jolie get nominated after all.