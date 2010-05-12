UPDATED: ‘Eclipse’ soundtrack features new Beck, Vampire Weekend, Metric

The MySpace Music site that is doing the great unveiling of “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” soundtrack precedes its incomplete table of contributors with this message: “…For the next seven hours we will be revealing the soundtrack”s artists one at time, every half-an-hour on the hour.”

That being said, at this point we can report that Vampire Weekend, Fanfarlo, Metric, Beck with Bat For Lashes and The Bravery are among the early arrivals onto that soundtrack.

And, as previously reported, Muse’s “Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever)” will lead the set (probably at slot No. 2) as its first single. This makes it 3 for 3 for the band to be on a “Twilight” soundtrack.

Fun fact: Metric has opened for Muse before, a perfect mix of space-rock-lubbers for a few hours. Metric’s track is very obviously movie-themed, titled “Eclipse (All Yours).”

The “Twilight Saga” soundtracks are major contributors to a current trend in movie music, in that all the songs on them are exclusive, unavailable on other sets. And they happen to be some of the best-selling soundtracks of all time, go figure.

Still, here we all are unhappily hitting “refresh” on the MySpace site, a similar fate that was issued to those of us eager for the day-long slow-reveal of the Bonnaroo lineup.

“Our apologies in advance to all the cranky bloggers who were asked to cover this by their employer. But hey, we”re in a recession: At least you”re getting paid,” we’re told, all meta-like.

You’ve made your point. Now get off my lawn.

1. Metric – “Eclipse (All Yours)”

2. Muse – “Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever)”

3. The Bravery – “Ours”

4. Florence + The Machine – “Heavy In Your Arms”

5. Sia – “My Love”

6. Fanfarlo – “Atlas”

7.The Black Keys – “Chop And Change”

8. The Dead Weather – “Rolling In On A Burning Tree”

9. Beck and Bat For Lashes – “Let”s Get Lost”

10. Vampire Weekend – “Jonathan Low”

11. UNKLE – “With You In My Head (featuring The Black Angels)”

12. Eastern Conference Champions – “A Million Miles An Hour”

13. Band Of Horses – “Life On Earth”

14. Cee-Lo Green – “What Part Of Forever”

15. Howard Shore – “Jacob”s Theme”