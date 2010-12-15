‘Eclipse,’ ‘Toy Story 3’ and Justin Bieber among 41 eligible for best original song Oscar

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the full list of eligible songs for the 2011 best original song Oscar today.

Among the intriguing possibilities are “Alice” from “Alice in Wonderland” (performed by Avril Lavigne), “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me” from “Burlesque” (preformed by former Oscar winner Cher), “Eclipse (All Yours)” from “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” (performed by Metric), “Never Say Never” from “The Karate Kid” (performed by Justin Bieber and the title of his upcoming doc), “Despicable Me” from “Despicable Me” (performed by Pharrell) , “Nothing” from “Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too” (performed by Janet Jackson) and “Shine” from “Waiting for Superman” (written and performed by John Legend). So, if things break the right way, Oscar producers Bruce Cohen and Don Mischner could have some major stars performing during the big show.

It’s worth noting, the title track from “Country Strong,” was deemed ineligible.

The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film and song title:

• “Alice” from “Alice in Wonderland”

• “Forever One Love” from “Black Tulip”

• “Freedom Song” from “Black Tulip”

• “Bound to You” from “Burlesque”

• “Welcome to Burlesque” from “Burlesque”

• “You Haven”t Seen the Last of Me” from “Burlesque”

• “There”s a Place for Us” from “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader”

• “Coming Home” from “Country Strong”

• “Me and Tennessee” from “Country Strong”

• “Despicable Me” from “Despicable Me”

• “Prettiest Girls” from “Despicable Me”

• “Dear Laughing Doubters” from “Dinner for Schmucks”

• “Better Days” from “Eat Pray Love”

• “If You Run” from “Going the Distance”

• “Darkness before the Dawn” from “Holy Rollers”

• “Sticks & Stones” from “How to Train Your Dragon”

• “Le Gris” from “Idiots and Angels”

• “Chanson Illusionist” from “The Illusionist”

• “Never Say Never” from “The Karate Kid”

• “To the Sky” from “Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga”Hoole”

• “What If” from “Letters to Juliet”

• “Life during Wartime” from “Life during Wartime”

• “Made in Dagenham” from “Made in Dagenham”

• “Little One” from “Mother and Child”

• “Be the One” from “The Next Three Days”

• “If I Rise” from “127 Hours”

• “When You See Forever” from “The Perfect Game”

• “I Remain” from “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time”

• “Dream Big” from “Pure Country 2: The Gift”

• “How I Love You” from “Ramona and Beezus”

• “Darling I Do” from “Shrek Forever After”

• “Noka Oi” from “Six Days in Paradise”

• “This Is a Low” from “Tamara Drewe”

• “I See the Light” from “Tangled”

• “Rise” from “3 Billion and Counting”

• “We Belong Together” from “Toy Story 3”

• “Eclipse: All Yours” from “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

• “Nothing” from “Tyler Perry”s Why Did I Get Married Too”

• “A Better Life” from “Unbeaten”

• “Shine” from “Waiting for ‘Superman””

• “The Reasons Why” from “Wretches & Jabberers”

As note in the Academy release: “On Thursday, January 6, the Academy will screen clips featuring each song, in random order, for voting members of the Music Branch in Los Angeles.

Following the screenings, members will determine the nominees by an averaged point system vote. If no song receives an average score of 8.25 or more, there will be no nominees in the category. If only one song achieves that score, it and the song receiving the next highest score shall be the two nominees. If two or more songs (up to five) achieve that score, they shall be the nominees. A DVD copy of the song clips will be made available to those branch members who are unable to attend the screening and who request it for home viewing. A mail-in ballot will be provided.

Under Academy rules, a maximum of two songs may be nominated from any one film. If more than two songs from a film are in contention, the two songs with the most votes will be the nominees.

To be eligible, a song must consist of words and music, both of which are original and written specifically for the film. A clearly audible, intelligible, substantive rendition of both lyric and melody must be used in the body of the film or as the first music cue in the end credits.”

Got that? Now dwell on the possibility of Cher and Justin Bieber performing during the 83rd Academy Awards. Dare to dream.

