‘Eclipse,’ ‘Toy Story 3’ and Justin Bieber among 41 eligible for best original song Oscar

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the full list of eligible songs for the 2011 best original song Oscar today.
Among the intriguing possibilities are “Alice” from “Alice in Wonderland” (performed by Avril Lavigne), “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me” from “Burlesque” (preformed by former Oscar winner Cher), “Eclipse (All Yours)” from “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” (performed by Metric), “Never Say Never” from “The Karate Kid” (performed by Justin Bieber and the title of his upcoming doc), “Despicable Me” from “Despicable Me” (performed by Pharrell) , “Nothing” from “Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too” (performed by Janet Jackson) and “Shine” from “Waiting for Superman” (written and performed by John Legend). So, if things break the right way, Oscar producers Bruce Cohen and Don Mischner could have some major stars performing during the big show.
It’s worth noting, the title track from “Country Strong,” was deemed ineligible.
The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film and song title:
• “Alice” from “Alice in Wonderland”
• “Forever One Love” from “Black Tulip”
• “Freedom Song” from “Black Tulip”
• “Bound to You” from “Burlesque”
• “Welcome to Burlesque” from “Burlesque”
• “You Haven”t Seen the Last of Me” from “Burlesque”
• “There”s a Place for Us” from “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader”
• “Coming Home” from “Country Strong”
• “Me and Tennessee” from “Country Strong”
• “Despicable Me” from “Despicable Me”
• “Prettiest Girls” from “Despicable Me”
• “Dear Laughing Doubters” from “Dinner for Schmucks”
• “Better Days” from “Eat Pray Love”
• “If You Run” from “Going the Distance”
• “Darkness before the Dawn” from “Holy Rollers”
• “Sticks & Stones” from “How to Train Your Dragon”
• “Le Gris” from “Idiots and Angels”
• “Chanson Illusionist” from “The Illusionist”
• “Never Say Never” from “The Karate Kid”
• “To the Sky” from “Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga”Hoole”
• “What If” from “Letters to Juliet”
• “Life during Wartime” from “Life during Wartime”
• “Made in Dagenham” from “Made in Dagenham”
• “Little One” from “Mother and Child”
• “Be the One” from “The Next Three Days”
• “If I Rise” from “127 Hours”
• “When You See Forever” from “The Perfect Game”
• “I Remain” from “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time”
• “Dream Big” from “Pure Country 2: The Gift”
• “How I Love You” from “Ramona and Beezus”
• “Darling I Do” from “Shrek Forever After”
• “Noka Oi” from “Six Days in Paradise”
• “This Is a Low” from “Tamara Drewe”
• “I See the Light” from “Tangled”
• “Rise” from “3 Billion and Counting”
• “We Belong Together” from “Toy Story 3”
• “Eclipse: All Yours” from “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”
• “Nothing” from “Tyler Perry”s Why Did I Get Married Too”
• “A Better Life” from “Unbeaten”
• “Shine” from “Waiting for ‘Superman””
• “The Reasons Why” from “Wretches & Jabberers”
As note in the Academy release: “On Thursday, January 6, the Academy will screen clips featuring each song, in random order, for voting members of the Music Branch in Los Angeles.
Following the screenings, members will determine the nominees by an averaged point system vote. If no song receives an average score of 8.25 or more, there will be no nominees in the category. If only one song achieves that score, it and the song receiving the next highest score shall be the two nominees. If two or more songs (up to five) achieve that score, they shall be the nominees. A DVD copy of the song clips will be made available to those branch members who are unable to attend the screening and who request it for home viewing. A mail-in ballot will be provided.
Under Academy rules, a maximum of two songs may be nominated from any one film. If more than two songs from a film are in contention, the two songs with the most votes will be the nominees.
To be eligible, a song must consist of words and music, both of which are original and written specifically for the film. A clearly audible, intelligible, substantive rendition of both lyric and melody must be used in the body of the film or as the first music cue in the end credits.”
Got that? Now dwell on the possibility of Cher and Justin Bieber performing during the 83rd Academy Awards. Dare to dream.
Follow Gregory Ellwood and Awards Campaign on Twitter @HitFixGregory
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Justin is doin’ the damn thang!!!!! Congratz to you lil Homie.
Only two songs can get nominated per film? Didn’t “Dreamgirls” have 3? “Patience” “Love You I Do” and “Listen”, right?
They changed the rule after “Dreamgirls.” They also double screened for members in NY and LA one year, but now it’s just LA which means we may get some funky nominees…
â€œRiseâ€ â€” [www.youtube.com] â€” is a beautiful song. It is a song of Reality. It is a song which stirs the heart, one inspired by Love and a deep sense of compassion for the suffering of others.
Itâ€™s time that songs like this get nominated, because they can make a difference to the whole world. The movie â€œ3 Billion And Countingâ€, to which â€œRiseâ€ is the theme, has the potential to bring an end to the needless tragedy of malaria. At any time, 500 million people suffer from this debilitating disease, and 3000 kids in Africa die every day â€” yet a simple, cheap solution to the problem is available.
We have to cherish and give recognition and appreciation to artists and their work aimed at service to mankind, aimed at creating change in peopleâ€™s lives. True art has the power to transform and change people and events. It is alive. It does not stay confined to theatres, cinemas or recording studios.
â€œRiseâ€ stands out as a song of change. We as an audience do not want any more sugar â€” we want Fire. And this song is full of it â€” full of passion and compassion. a call to Wake up to Love.