Ed Sheeran sets February release date for new set, reveals song title

Best new artist Grammy nominee and Taylor Swift collaborator Ed Sheeran”s current album, “+” may still have a lot of life left in it in the U.S., but the British singer/songwriter is already thinking of his follow-up. Plus, the “A Team” singer has already set a release date of Feb. 17, 2014.

“My second album has taken full shape recently,” he told Australian outlet Noise11.com. “I don”t know if there will be any collaborations on it yet. I have a name for it but I can”t tell you the name just yet but it doesn”t start with a letter.”

The song titles, thankfully, do start with letters, including “Photograph,” a tune Sheeran expects “will be the big one on the album.”

Sheeran, who plays three nights at Melbourne”s Festival Hall starting March 4, says he isn”t ready to preview any of the new material on stage just yet, in part because he knows it goes out to the world the minute he does.

“Big bands can ease in new songs to their set but my fans are so viral that the moment that I”d play a new song, every one of them would hear it,” he told Noise11.com. “I don”t want everyone knowing what the record is before they get it. I want them to listen to it first.”

We previously reported that Sheeran thinks fans can expect a more mature sound on the set. He’ll continue working on it as he hits the road with Swift, whose U.S. tour starts March 13 in Omaha.



