Eddie Vedder hits the road on solo tour before Pearl Jam heads to Europe

Eddie Vedder will hit the road this Spring for a 13-date solo tour to support his Grammy-nominated “Ukulele Songs.” Primarily a theater outing, the tour includes a May 3 stop at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The dates precede Pearl Jam”s European tour, which starts Jane 20 in Manchester, England. Opening the solo outing, which starts April 11, will be Swell Season”s Glen Hansard, who appears on “Ukulele Songs.” Tickets go on sale Feb. 3.

Vedder is not the only one taking the stage: Florence + the Machine will be back in April as well with a 15-city Spring tour that also includes a stop at Jazz Fest (as well as Coachella).



Tour dates for both are below.

Eddie Vedder tour dates:

April 11: Las Vegas (The Pearl)

April 13: Phoenix, Ariz. (Comerica Theater)

April 16: Albuquerque, N.M. (Kiva Auditorium)

April 19: Tulsa, Okla. (Brady Theater)

April 22: Houston, Tex. (Jones Hall for the Performing Arts)

April 25: San Antonio, Tex. (Lila Cockrell Theatre)

April 27: Austin, Tex. (Bass Concert Hall)

April 30: Dallas, Tex. (The Music Hall at Fair Park)

May 3: New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 8: Jacksonville, Fla. (Moran Theater)

May 10: Clearwater, Fla. (Ruth Eckerd Hall)

May 13: Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (Broward Center for the Performing Arts)

May 16: Orlando, Fla. (Bob Carr Performing Arts Center)

Florence + The Machine tour dates:

April 14: Santa Babara, Calif. (Santa Babara Bowl)

April 15: Indio, Calif. (Coachella Festival)

April 17: Reno, Nev. (Grand Sierra Resort)

April 18: Davis, Calif. (Mondavi Center: UC Davis)

April 20: Phoenix, Ariz. (Comerica Theatre)

April 21: Las Vegas, Nev. (The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas) ?

April 22: Indio, Calif. (Coachella Festival) ?

April 27: Minneapolis, Minn. (Hennepin Theatre)

April 28: Milwaukee, Wis. (Eagles Ballroom) ?

April 29: St. Louis, Mo. (Peabody Opera House)

May 1: Dallas, Texas (Palladium Ballroom)

May 2: Houston, Texas (Verizon Wireless Theatre)

May 3: New Orleans, La. (New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival)

May 8: New York, N.Y. (Radio City Music Hall)

May 11: Uncasville, Conn. (Mohegan Sun Arena)

May 12: Atlantic City, N.J. (Borgata Spa & Resort Event Center)

