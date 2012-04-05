Eddie Vedder postpones solo tour due to nerve damage

Eddie Vedder has postponed his 15-city solo tour due to temporary nerve damage in his right arm, according to the Pearl Jam website.

The tour by the Pearl Jam lead singer was slated to kick off only five days from now, on April 10, in Las Vegas. The dates have been rescheduled for November and December.

In a statement on the website, Pearl Jam manager Kelly Curtis attributed the nerve damage to a back injury Vedder sustained earlier this year.

“After having worked aggressively with doctors and physical therapists for the last eight weeks to repair the damage, the intensity of the injury and time needed to heal has made it impossible to play the shows as scheduled. There was hope up until the last minute that the treatments would be successful.  Sincerest apologies go out to those who have made plans and bought tickets.  Eddie is frustrated beyond measure, but remains positive that come this summer all will be back in good form.”  Pearl Jam is slated to play a number of European dates starting June 20 in Manchester, U.K. to be followed by a solo European tour by Vedder.

Go here to see Vedder’s rescheduled U.S. tour dates.
 

