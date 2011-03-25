Eddie Vedder sets solo tour dates in support of ‘Ukulele Songs’

#Eddie Vedder #Pearl Jam
03.25.11 7 years ago

Pearl Jam”s Eddie Vedder will hit the road for a month-long tour starting June 15 in support of “Ukulele Songs.” his solo album out May 31. Hear the first single, “Longing to Belong,” here

Joining Vedder will be The Swell Season”s Glen Hansard, who also appears on the album. Tickets for the general public go on sale April 1. The pre-sale for Pearl Jam”s Ten Club starts March 29.

On May 31, Vedder will also release “Water on the Road,” a live DVD from Vedder”s 2008 solo tour.

[More after the jump…]

Eddie Vedder”s June/July U.S. tour dates:

Date        City                   Venue
June 15    Providence, RI           Providence Performing Arts Center (PAC)
June 16    Boston, MA        The Wang Theatre
June 18    Hartford, CT        The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts
June 21    New York, NY        Beacon Theatre
June 22    New York, NY        Beacon Theatre
June 25    Philadelphia, PA    Tower Theatre
June 26    Detroit, MI        Fox Theatre
June 28    Chicago, IL        The Chicago Theatre
July 1    St. Louis, MO        Fox Theatre
July 2     Minneapolis, MN    Orpheum Theatre
July 5    San Diego, CA           Copley Symphony Hall
July 6    Long Beach, CA    Terrace Theater
July 8    Los Angeles, CA    The Wiltern
July 9    Santa Barbara, CA    Santa Barbara Bowl
July 11    Oakland, CA        The Paramount Theatre
July 14    Portland, OR        Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
July 15    Seattle, WA        Benaroya Hall

