Eddie Vedder sets solo tour dates in support of ‘Ukulele Songs’

Pearl Jam”s Eddie Vedder will hit the road for a month-long tour starting June 15 in support of “Ukulele Songs.” his solo album out May 31. Hear the first single, “Longing to Belong,” here.

Joining Vedder will be The Swell Season”s Glen Hansard, who also appears on the album. Tickets for the general public go on sale April 1. The pre-sale for Pearl Jam”s Ten Club starts March 29.

On May 31, Vedder will also release “Water on the Road,” a live DVD from Vedder”s 2008 solo tour.

Eddie Vedder”s June/July U.S. tour dates:

Date City Venue

June 15 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center (PAC)

June 16 Boston, MA The Wang Theatre

June 18 Hartford, CT The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

June 21 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

June 22 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

June 25 Philadelphia, PA Tower Theatre

June 26 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

June 28 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

July 1 St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre

July 2 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre

July 5 San Diego, CA Copley Symphony Hall

July 6 Long Beach, CA Terrace Theater

July 8 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

July 9 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

July 11 Oakland, CA The Paramount Theatre

July 14 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

July 15 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall