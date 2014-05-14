Edgar Ramirez may be the new Patrick Swayze in ‘Point Break’ remake

Is Edgar Ramirez ready for 100% pure adrenaline?

The “Carlos” star is in talks to star in Alcon Entertainment”s upcoming “Point Break” remake.

Ramirez is circling the key role of Bodhi, who was played by Patrick Swayze in the Kathryn Bigelow-directed 1991 original, which also starred Keanu Reeves and Gary Busey.

Gerard Butler was originally slated for the role, but recently dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

The rest of the cast has yet to be revealed, but the producers reportedly want to start shooting next month, so more news should be arriving soon.

Ericson Core (“Invincible”) is directing from a screenplay by Kurt Wimmer (“Law Abiding Citizen”). Like the original, the remake will center on a young undercover FBI agent who infiltrates a gang of thrill-seeking bank robbers, only to be seduced by their carefree lifestyle.



Best-known for starring in the epic “Carlos,” Ramirez has also appeared in such films as “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “Wrath of the Titans” and Bigelow's “Zero Dark Thirty.” He recently wrapped “Hands of Stone” with co-star Robert De Niro, and will soon be seen in “Deliver Us From Evil” and “The Liberator.”



“We consider Edgar one of the finest actors in the world today and we are thrilled he will be creating a fresh new take on the iconic character of Bodhi,” Alcon co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove said in a release.