Edgar Wright reveals a major clue about which ‘Ant-Man’ Paul Rudd is playing

One of the reasons I’ve been so excited about “Ant-Man” for so long now is because the premise for the film, as explained years ago by Edgar Wright, sounds like it won’t be like any other superhero film we’ve seen.
The other reason, of course, is because Edgar Wright has one of the most distinct voices in film right now. I’m excited to see how his aggressive visual style fits into the Marvel cinematic universe, and the test footage that was revealed at Comic-Con a few years ago was a tremendously encouraging first look at how Ant-Man’s powers could be used in a fight.
Wright’s been working on the script for several years now, on and off, with co-writer Joe Cornish, and when I was interviewing Cornish about “Attack The Block,” I happened to mention the “Ant-Man” plot I’d heard, and he went a little pale. “You’re not going to print that, are you?” he asked, and I assured him that I wasn’t going to be the one to ruin all the surprises.
Besides, I think Edgar’s going to give people plenty of hints. He just gave a huge clue on his blog, and it’s amazing how quickly people all over the Internet have worked to figure out what he meant. After all, he just ran a single image, which you see at the top of this story, and a single word.
“Homework.”
If you have NetFlix Instant, you should go check out season 2, episode 5 of “The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes,” called “To Steal An Ant-Man.” That’s the episode the still comes from, and it seems like Edgar picked that for a particular purpose. Here’s the synopsis for the episode: “When Hank Pym realizes his Ant-Man suit was hijacked and used in a bank robbery, he takes it upon himself to find the thief.”
Hmmmmmmm. Fascinating.
So who do you think Paul Rudd is playing in the film? If he’s Scott Lang, the burglar who ends up with the Ant-Man suit, that means they’d still need to cast Hank Pym, who becomes a fairly major lynchpin in the world of “The Avengers,” and it raises the question of how long Rudd’s going to be involved in the world of Marvel. Even if he is playing Lang, there’s no guarantee they’ll handle things the same way.
The idea of having a character steal the Ant-Man suit and go on a rampage with those powers is fun, and it gives us a very different vantage point on the Marvel universe. It becomes a very odd but entertaining way of showing us what it’s like for non-super powered people, and it sets Edgar free to do almost anything and not have to worry about the typical demands of the genre.
With this one gearing up to shoot this year, we’ll probably hear more casting news in the next few months, and I’ll be curious to see when Marvel finally makes concrete announcements about the story they’re planning to tell.
“Ant-Man” is due in theaters July 31st, 2015.
That was a great episode that also featured Luke Cage and Iron Fist. Rudd would be the right age for Lang (a single father in his mid 30s early 40s) also that might save casting the Wasp for another movie. If someone else is playing Hank, I hope they consider Aaron Paul or John Krasinki
Of course, if Joss Whedon comes anywhere close to sticking to the plot of the comic with “Avengers: Age Of Ultron,” the part of Hank Pym has already been cast. I’ve been thinking they may change things and have Tony Stark invent Ultron instead of Hank to tie the plot into the Avengers we’ve already met.
I’ve also been wondering how much Drew knows about the “Age Of Ultron” script and whether he’s read the comic, as he hasn’t really given much detail beyond what has been officially announced. Count me in as someone who doesn’t need huge spoilers!
Here’s what Joss Whedon said about Hank Pym and Ultron; “We’re doing our own version of the origin story of Ultron….We were crafting our own version of it where [Ultron’s] own origin comes more directly from the Avengers we already know about. The other thing is in the origin story there was Hank Pym, so a lot of people assumed he was going to be in the mix, but he’s not.”. According with Edgar Wright, cause of the ‘Ant-Man’ movie plot, no set up that’d be smaller than Pym’s and Lang’s set up in ‘Ant-Man’ (Film) will be proper enough before they appear as Avenger members.
What if Lang is the burglar/thief, and the suit is a SHIELD or Stark creation?
Anyway, whatever. This sounds like fun!
The biggest draw back, for me, is that my 9 year old son is in love with Ant Man because of Hank Pym. In the cartoon, Hank is portrayed as deeply concerned about science and the pursuit of knowledge for it’s own sake. The Scott Lang story line will be fun, but I know my son will be disappointed.
Is it weird that I’m looking forward to this more than The Avengers 2? I just loved Wright’s work, and the last time he did an adaptation of a comic book he made one of my favorite movies. Can’t wait to see his Ant-Man.