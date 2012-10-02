Edward and Bella team with Jacob in the last ‘Twilight’ poster ever

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner go for a brisk winter jog in battle in what could be the very last “Twilight” theatrical poster ever (until the possible reboot).

Edward and new-vampire Bella team with their werewolf buddy Jacob to lead the pack against the Volturi in order to protect Renesmee Cullen (Mackenzie Foy).

The poster is meant to evoke movement and action, but it sort of looks like they’re just jogging in place.

Check out the poster here:

The gray sky and snow-covered ground immediately recall the past films, and the image also reflects the evolution of Bella from awkward high schooler to vampire warrior. It’s also nice to see the three of them together for one last adventure, when in real life they may not be so close anymore (try to hold back your tears).

Like “Part 1,” the upcoming film was directed by Bill Condon and co-stars Ashley Greene, Peter Facinelli, Kellan Lutz, Michael Sheen, Dakota Fanning and Nikki Reed. The films are based on the runaway bestselling book series by Stephenie Meyer.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2” opens November 16.

Do you have your tickets yet? What do you think of the poster?