Edward, Bella and Jacob grow up in new ‘Breaking Dawn’ images

#Twilight #Robert Pattinson
10.02.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

 Edward (Robert Pattinson), Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner) reunite one last time for “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2,” and, as these new photos emphasize — there’s still plenty of family drama, fashionable duds and PG-13 PDA amid all the vampire-werewolf action once the Volturi make their move.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2” opens November 16.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twilight#Robert Pattinson
TAGSBELLABREAKING DAWNEDWARDJACOBkristen stewartPart 2Robert PattinsonTaylor LautnerTwilight

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP