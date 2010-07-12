Edward Norton issues statement, wraps up long weekend of ‘Hulk’ news

I had no idea the weekend would play out like that when I put up the first piece on Friday about Edward Norton not being asked back as The Hulk for “The Avengers.” The back and forth of the statements released to HitFix from Marvel President of Production Kevin Feige and Edward Norton’s WME representation was feisty, to say the least, and the story seems to have spread everywhere.
This morning, though, it feels like this chapter came to a close with the release of a statement by Edward Norton on his Facebook page, and thankfully that statement is not an escalation of the already-existing tensions. Instead, it’s simply Norton gracefully saying that he enjoyed playing the part and he looks forward to seeing who is next to play the iconic role.
So despite all the sound and energy this weekend, nothing’s really changed. Well, Devin Faraci’s running the rumor that Joaquin Phoenix might be up for the role, and it makes a certain kind of sense. I’ve been told Phoenix was actually in the running for the part when they did the reboot with “The Incredible Hulk,” and the art department actually worked up some Phoenix-as-Hulk art at the time. So maybe Marvel’s figuring they’ve already got the design part down if he comes onboard, right?
Look, whoever it is, I’m obviously still very interested in “The Avengers.” The real shame of it is that I thought they had the cast right. Whoever you cast as Banner needs to be able to stand toe-to-toe with Robert Downey Jr. and look like he can actually hold his own in an intellectual back and forth with the guy. I would love for the human scenes in the film to be as exciting as any of the superhero stuff, and I hope when Marvel does hire a new Banner, they end up with someone who brings real weight to the table.
I’m not surprised to see fandom so irate this weekend, but I hope they still walk into that Saturday evening panel on Saturday at Comic-Con ready to be dazzled, and I hope Marvel brings all the big guns they can muster. “Thor” footage? Please. “Captain America” images? I hope. A full cast for “The Avengers” with Whedon onstage? Pretty much confirmed by both sides of the equation this weekend, and that means they’ve probably already got their Banner picked.
Is it Phoenix? Will it be someone geek-friendly like Sharlto Copely or (the best nomination I’ve heard so far) Walton Goggins? No idea, but I hope whoever it is brings something fresh and exciting to the table. Even now, what I want more than anything is for “Avengers… ASSEMBLE!” to become the battle cry for one of the most exciting blockbuster events of the decade.
Here’s the full text of Edward Norton’s statement:
“The Avengers” is set to open Friday, May 4, 2012.
Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.
Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.
Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.
Become a fan of HitFix on Facebook.
You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.
There is a facebook group called
Attention Marvel Studios: Keep Ed Norton as the Hulk in the Avengers!!
join it !
[www.facebook.com]
Shame. Maybe they’ll give it to someone like Noah Wyle. His new show looks promising and I’m pretty sure we could buy him playing a doc….
Support Norton as Hulk in the Avengers on facebook!
[www.facebook.com]
I love the idea of Copely.
This shit pisses me off. I feel like MARVEL built enthusiasm and support from fans by spouting constantly about building the MARVEL Cinematic Universe, uniting these properties in the Avengers film. Only now they are continuing to break continuity and drop actors with no concern to to keep the implicit promise to fans.
Oh man. Walton Goggins. What a great idea! I’d love to see him get a breakout, high-profile role like this…
A classy statement. This whole thing has really cast a pall over Marvel Films for me. I used to think Kevin Feige was a cool guy doing what was best for the characters and the fans, but I don’t feel that way anymore knowing that he’s letting a personal grudge stand in the way of what’s best for The Avengers. If Norton was a pain on The Incredible Hulk, it’s because he was right and no one was listening to him—the movie that was released was cut to the bone and didn’t work. It needed the character-based scenes that Norton wanted in the movie to give it emotional weight, and he should have been listened to. If standing up for what’s best for your movie makes you not a team player, then I’m all for more people not being team players. Might give us some better movies.
God help me, I think I’m actually missing Avi Arad.
Wouldn’t it be great if this was all just a complete work for publicity and Norton was on stage Saturday?? Hmmmm… all the media outlets grasping this story… we’ll see! ;)
I really like Edward, and I loved his Hulk movie. It’s a shame he won’t be in the Avengers…..but I really have to say that I don’t give a rat’s ass about this movie. Iron Man 1 was AWESOME. Hulk was pretty great! Iron Man 2 was fun, but nothing special. Cap and Thor are going to make or break The Avengers for me. Cap has more potential in my eyes…..Thor seems stupid. If by some miracle both movies work, well then I’ll get excited for Avengers. Til then, I couldn’t care less (Although I do love Joss, and need to support everything he does. I even watched Dollhouse, and that show kind of sucked)
I posted before reading Edward’s comments. He’s a class act all the way. **** Marvel
That is how a CLASS ACT acts, Kevin Feige.
I suggest you learn from Edward Norton and turn away from your recent bouts douche bag-ness (pinching pennies with Favs, Rourke, Jackson, and now Norton, and making a total ass out of yourself and your company in your slanderous letter against Norton) and turn over a new leaf.
Because if you don’t learn, and recant your douche bag ways, we will unceremoniously pair you up with Douche Extraordinair, Tom Rothman, forever and ever, amen.
Do you hear us, Kevin Feige???
Do you WANT to be Rothman 2.0?
If not, fix yo shit, FOOL!!!
Take note, Marvel, this is how you make a public statement: dignified, not defamatory.
You know it *is* possible to produce a movie with a cast of a-list actors. Oceans 11, 12, 13 anyone? George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Elliot Gould, Carl Reiner etc. Wouldn’t you think there would be a few stars with their own ideas? And yet they made 3 movies together!
I’ve never been that enthused by the Avengers project. Seems like an ambitious idea that needs too many things to fall into place. So far things aren’t looking too good what with IM2’s under-performing at the box office and Captain America/Thor still remaining to be seen.
This latest episode with Ed Norton is not encouraging.
Yeah but only 1 of 3 of the Oceans movies were any good…
I thought Norton was ok not great as hulk, and Marvel is probably thinking that since TIH performed fairly pedestrianly at the box office, the only hope for it as a stand alone franchise is to reboot and use the Avengers as a primer to create buzz for the character again. The whole thing makes a lot of sense (though obviously the argumentative press release from Marvel doesn’t help things).
Makes me appreciate the man all the more. Classy response to what turned into an oddly fierce situation. Fall on your sword, Marvel. Bring him back. I know you won’t but it would be the honorable thing to do.
As for Phoenix, I like him but he doesn’t suit the role for me.
I am sure it took a lot of restrain on Norton’s part to write such a polite statement instead of exploding after Feige’s disparaging comments… which just comes to prove how fit Norton is to play the Banner side of the Hulk. ;-D
I still think Guy Pearce would kick ass as Bruce Banner, but I think that guy kicks ass in everything. Goggins would be awesome, so awesome in fact that it won’t possibly happen. Not in this universe.
I’m kinda ambivalent about Phoenix. I just don’t think he brings much to the table character wise. He’s a good actor but for my money he is remarkably unremarkable. Except for the mark on his face that is :)
What bothers me is that Marvel flat out asked for people to support the Norton Hulk in literally an eyeblink from their Ang Lee/Bana installment (which was underappreciated but whatever). So this extraordinary thing they did with the Letterier version is now essentially discarded too.
Don’t ask people to sign up for something and then change what what intimated. The fact that Norton was on board apparently but they didn’t want him is just mind boggling. That’s just incompetence.
Sharlto Copley would be the antidote to Marvel’s self-inflicted gamma-poisoning. If they trot him out in San Diego, all will be forgiven.
Norton should put himself at Chris Nolan’s disposal for either of his DC films, and give Marvel the finger.
Glad Norton took the high road. Maybe he’s difficult to work with, I don’t know, but the guy’s passionate and loves the hell out of movies. That can’t be a bad thing at the end of the day.
I love Copley, but not for this role. It’s too…understated for his talents. Just not the right fit.
For my money, it’s Jeremy Davies (Daniel Faraday from LOST). He’d kill this, and he’s already got the Emo Scientist motif down solid.
Great suggestion, indeed! Davies would make a great Banner… but not as great as Norton.
Barring Davies, I guess Noggings would be second best.
Goggins yes!!!
Walton Goggins is a great idea.
@ Roy Batty – Agreed on Norton. He really ended up being the Banner we didn’t know we needed. And I’m bummed there’ll be that lack of continuity.
That in mind, though, I really think Davies could add something…eclectic to the cast.
I personally hopes he gets a role in Batman 3, he’d be a brilliant riddler imo
Also he’s a class act and only ever strives to make great movies.
Since nobody here is talking about that Ruffalo guy yet, I thought I’d share this pic @IMDb.com that says to me, “it just might work”: [www.imdb.com]
[screenrant.com]