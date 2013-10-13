Edward Norton to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Janelle Monae as musical guest

#SNL
10.13.13 5 years ago

Edward Norton is heading to Studio 8H.

The Oscar-nominated actor is set to host “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 26, with singer Janelle Monae serving as musical guest. This will be Norton’s first time hosting the late-night series, though he did appear in a VH1 sketch in 1999 and also popped up during Salma Hayek’s opening monologue in 2003. It will be Monae’s first time performing on the show as well.

Norton will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” set for release sometime next year. Monae, meanwhile, is currently out promoting her sophomore album “The Electric Lady.”

Will you be watching “SNL” on October 26? Sound off below.

