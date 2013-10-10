Eight documentary shorts make Academy’s Oscar shortlist

10.10.13 5 years ago

The Academy has announced this year’s field of contending documentary short subject films for the 86th annual Academy Awards. The crop has been trimmed down to eight, from which five nominees will be chosen.

Voters from the Academy’s documentary branch viewed the 40 eligible entries and submitted their ballots for tabulation. Last year’s winner in the category was Sean Fine and Andrea Nix Fine’s “Inocente.” Previous winners have included “Saving Face” in 2011, “Strangers No More” in 2010 and “Music by Prudence” in 2009. (I always over-think it and get the category wrong. Sigh.)

The eight remaining 2013 titles are listed below in alphabetical order. Which five do you think will make the cut?

“CaveDigger,” Karoffilms
“Facing Fear,” Jason Cohen Productions, LLC
“Jujitsu-ing Reality,” Sobini Films
“Karama Has No Walls,” Hot Spot Films
“The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life,” Reed Entertainment
“Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Private Jack Hall,” Prison Terminal LLC
“Recollections,” notrac productions
“SLOMO,” Big Young Films and Runaway Films

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSIn ContentionOSCARS 2014

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP