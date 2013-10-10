Eight documentary shorts make Academy’s Oscar shortlist

The Academy has announced this year’s field of contending documentary short subject films for the 86th annual Academy Awards. The crop has been trimmed down to eight, from which five nominees will be chosen.

Voters from the Academy’s documentary branch viewed the 40 eligible entries and submitted their ballots for tabulation. Last year’s winner in the category was Sean Fine and Andrea Nix Fine’s “Inocente.” Previous winners have included “Saving Face” in 2011, “Strangers No More” in 2010 and “Music by Prudence” in 2009. (I always over-think it and get the category wrong. Sigh.)

The eight remaining 2013 titles are listed below in alphabetical order. Which five do you think will make the cut?

“CaveDigger,” Karoffilms

“Facing Fear,” Jason Cohen Productions, LLC

“Jujitsu-ing Reality,” Sobini Films

“Karama Has No Walls,” Hot Spot Films

“The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life,” Reed Entertainment

“Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Private Jack Hall,” Prison Terminal LLC

“Recollections,” notrac productions

“SLOMO,” Big Young Films and Runaway Films