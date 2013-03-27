‘Elementary,’ ‘The Good Wife,’ ‘Survivor’ lead 14 CBS renewals

Making a clean sweep of its no-brainer renewals, CBS picked up 14 shows for the 2013-2014 season on Wednesday (March 27) afternoon, adding two comedies, seven dramas, three unscripted shows and two news magazines to the four shows it previously renewed.

On the comedy front, CBS’ no-brainer renewals are for “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly,” which will join the previously announced renewals for “The Big Bang Theory” and “How I Met Your Mother.” CBS also continues to note that the network and Warner Brothers TV are in discussions about another season of “Two and a Half Men,” which has been the party line since at least January.

“Rules of Engagement” remains CBS’ only comedy truly in limbo with over a month to go til upfronts.

On the drama side, “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Person of Interest,” “Elementary,” “The Mentalist,” “Blue Bloods,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “The Good Wife” will all be back next season. The network had already ordered new seasons for “NCIS” and the “CSI” mothership.

From that group, only “Hawaii Five-0” might have had doubt regarding its future, though that franchise reboot is a massive success for CBS overseas, even if its Monday ratings lag somewhat.

CBS has yet to formally rule on “CSI: NY,” “Golden Boy,” “Vegas” and, interestingly, “Criminal Minds,” though presumably the determination for the latter drama is just a matter of negotiation.

On the unscripted side, reality hits “The Amazing Race,” “Survivor” and “Undercover Boss” will all be back, as will newsmagazines “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours.”

That’s 16 hours of CBS’ schedule already locked in, which doesn’t leave much room for spring development, does it?