‘Elementary,’ ‘The Good Wife,’ ‘Survivor’ lead 14 CBS renewals

Making a clean sweep of its no-brainer renewals, CBS picked up 14 shows for the 2013-2014 season on Wednesday (March 27) afternoon, adding two comedies, seven dramas, three unscripted shows and two news magazines to the four shows it previously renewed.
On the comedy front, CBS’ no-brainer renewals are for “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly,” which will join the previously announced renewals for “The Big Bang Theory” and “How I Met Your Mother.” CBS also continues to note that the network and Warner Brothers TV are in discussions about another season of “Two and a Half Men,” which has been the party line since at least January.
“Rules of Engagement” remains CBS’ only comedy truly in limbo with over a month to go til upfronts.
On the drama side, “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Person of Interest,” “Elementary,” “The Mentalist,” “Blue Bloods,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “The Good Wife” will all be back next season. The network had already ordered new seasons for “NCIS” and the “CSI” mothership.
From that group, only “Hawaii Five-0” might have had doubt regarding its future, though that franchise reboot is a massive success for CBS overseas, even if its Monday ratings lag somewhat.
CBS has yet to formally rule on “CSI: NY,” “Golden Boy,” “Vegas” and, interestingly, “Criminal Minds,” though presumably the determination for the latter drama is just a matter of negotiation.
On the unscripted side, reality hits “The Amazing Race,” “Survivor” and “Undercover Boss” will all be back, as will newsmagazines “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours.”
That’s 16 hours of CBS’ schedule already locked in, which doesn’t leave much room for spring development, does it?
Vegas is a wonderful show and should be re-newed. It certainly is better than much of the junk they have on thr airways. Hopefully.
WHEW!!! The Mentalist is renewed! Now, if CSI:NY, Rules of Engagement and Criminal Minds can make it, my wish list will be fulfilled. CSI:NY needs a better slot, say Tuesdays at 10PM. ;-)
They better renew Rules of Engagement. I love that show. Its pure comedy to me. A lot of people love that show.
I love Rules of Engagement, too, and missed it while it was off. How 2 Broke Girls gets better ratings than RoE, I just don’t know. On 2 Broke Girls, the writing is too bad/stupid for me to take. I gave up watching 2BG months ago and started watching Mike & Molly. Of the CBS, Monday night comedy block, I record 8:00PM-9:01PM and 9:29PM-10:00PM.
Rules of engagement is the second best comedy out there behind only big bang theory. I hope it gets another renewal
Didn’t David Spade do a pilot this year? I think HE thinks ROE is getting cancelled. unless you’re trolling me. Loving ROE must be trolling. Now I feel almost as dumb as ROE.
Rules of Engagement is a really good show . It is so funny, I hope they don’t take it off.
I’d rather have them renew all the good shows that I enjoy than do what so many other networks keep doing lately — “develop” a gazillion of (sometimes interesting) new shows only to cancel them within the first season and then repeat that same pattern every season…!
I’ll say. Assuming that all of the dramas still in limbo with the exception of Criminal Minds are cancelled, that leaves only two hours open for new dramas in the fall – unless they hold Undercover Boss back for midseason again, as they did this past year, or hold one of the renewed dramas for midseason (which they haven’t done for several years). NCIS: Red seems like a very safe bet to grab one of those spots. That would leave Shawn Ryan’s Beverly Hills Cop restart, the Josh Holloway-fronted ‘Intelligence’ and all the other pilots competing for one slot on the fall schedule. Granted, CBS will probably pick up one or two for midseason, but still … brutal.
Stopped watching Vegas after about 5 airings although I love Chiklas and wanted this show to be good. I’m three episodes into Golden Boy and again I want to like it because of Chi McBride and Kevin Alejandro but I’m about to give up on this show as well. The dialog in both these shows boarder on childish.