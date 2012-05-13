‘Elementary,’ ‘Vegas’ lead 6 CBS pilot pickups

Even with very few scheduling holes to fill, CBS has reportedly ordered six pilots to series, including [yet another] Sherlock Holmes update and a star-studded Las Vegas period drama.

According to media reports — we’ll cite Deadline.com — CBS has ordered two multi-cam comedys in “Partners” and “Friend Me,” as well as the dramas “Elementary,” “Vegas,” “Made in Jersey” and “Golden Boy.”

The network also picked up a reality series titled “The Job,” to be hosted by Lisa Ling and produced by Michael Davies and Lisa Ling.

Here’s the basic breakdown on the pilots:

*** “Friend Me” – Two friends (Christopher “McLovin'” Mintz-Plasse and Nicholas Braun) leave Indiana to go work for a website in Los Angeles. One is very social. The other is introverted. Hilarity may ensue. Alan Kirschenbaum and Ajay Sahgal wrote the pilot, which was directed by “How I Met Your Mother” veteran Pam Fryman.

*** “Partners” – “Will & Grace” creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan return with a pilot that’s loosely based on their own working relationship, with David Krumholtz and Michael Urie playing best friends and architects. One is straight. One is gay. Sophia Bush and Brandon Routh play their significant others. Industry legend James Burrows directed the pilot.

*** “Elementary” – Writer Rob Doherty offers the latest update on Sherlock Holmes, with Jonny Lee Miller playing the famous detective, now living in New York. Lucy Liu plays the Watson role.

*** “Golden Boy” – “Downton Abbey” favorite Theo James stars in this Nicholas Wootton-scripted drama about a single cop’s rise up the NYPD ladder from detective all the way, eventually, to commissioner. The Greg Berlani pilot’s supporting cast includes Holt McCallany, Chi McBride, Bonnie Somerville and Kevin Alejandro.

*** “Made in Jersey” – Formerly “Baby Big Shot,” this drama stars Janet Montgomery as a working class woman who gets a job at a white collar NYC law firm. Stephanie March, Kyle MacLachlan, Donna Murphy and Pablo Schreiber co-star in the drama, which was created by Dana Calvo and will be run by Kevin Falls.

*** “Vegas” – Formerly “Ralph Lamb,” this drama is set in the 1960s and focuses on cowboy-turned-sheriff Ralph Lamb (Dennis Quaid), who fought the mob in Las Vegas. The supporting cast includes Michael Chiklis, Jason O’Mara and Carrie-Anne Moss. The pilot was directed by James Mangold.

Anything sound promising?