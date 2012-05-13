‘Elementary,’ ‘Vegas’ lead 6 CBS pilot pickups

Even with very few scheduling holes to fill, CBS has reportedly ordered six pilots to series, including [yet another] Sherlock Holmes update and a star-studded Las Vegas period drama.
According to media reports — we’ll cite Deadline.com — CBS has ordered two multi-cam comedys in “Partners” and “Friend Me,” as well as the dramas “Elementary,” “Vegas,” “Made in Jersey” and “Golden Boy.”
The network also picked up a reality series titled “The Job,” to be hosted by Lisa Ling and produced by Michael Davies and Lisa Ling.
Here’s the basic breakdown on the pilots:
*** “Friend Me” – Two friends (Christopher “McLovin'” Mintz-Plasse and Nicholas Braun) leave Indiana to go work for a website in Los Angeles. One is very social. The other is introverted. Hilarity may ensue. Alan Kirschenbaum and Ajay Sahgal wrote the pilot, which was directed by “How I Met Your Mother” veteran Pam Fryman.
*** “Partners” – “Will & Grace” creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan return with a pilot that’s loosely based on their own working relationship, with David Krumholtz and Michael Urie playing best friends and architects. One is straight. One is gay. Sophia Bush and Brandon Routh play their significant others. Industry legend James Burrows directed the pilot.
*** “Elementary” – Writer Rob Doherty offers the latest update on Sherlock Holmes, with Jonny Lee Miller playing the famous detective, now living in New York. Lucy Liu plays the Watson role.
*** “Golden Boy” – “Downton Abbey” favorite Theo James stars in this Nicholas Wootton-scripted drama about a single cop’s rise up the NYPD ladder from detective all the way, eventually, to commissioner. The Greg Berlani pilot’s supporting cast includes Holt McCallany, Chi McBride, Bonnie Somerville and Kevin Alejandro.
*** “Made in Jersey” – Formerly “Baby Big Shot,” this drama stars Janet Montgomery as a working class woman who gets a job at a white collar NYC law firm. Stephanie March, Kyle MacLachlan, Donna Murphy and Pablo Schreiber co-star in the drama, which was created by Dana Calvo and will be run by Kevin Falls.
*** “Vegas” – Formerly “Ralph Lamb,” this drama is set in the 1960s and focuses on cowboy-turned-sheriff Ralph Lamb (Dennis Quaid), who fought the mob in Las Vegas. The supporting cast includes Michael Chiklis, Jason O’Mara and Carrie-Anne Moss. The pilot was directed by James Mangold.
Anything sound promising?
“Elementary” is just a terrible title. My first thought was that it was a comedy about a elementary school teacher.
Don’t see that show working out. If anyone wants a great Holmes update, just watch “Sherlock”.
Also, Vegas could be promising, sounds like it’ll have some Western themes and Mangold did direct a pretty great Western (yes, it was a remake, but still good).
LA instead of NY for Elementary? Huh.
Nope. I blew that. Crazy morning. Gotta go fix. Sigh.
New York…
-Daniel
The dramas sound interesting. The talent in front of the camera in the dramas is quite good. I’m intrigued by “Vegas” because it sounds like something completely different from what CBS does.
I’m sure it won’t be as different as we’re all thinking it will be. It doesn’t sound too bad, though. Scheduling contengincies will determine whether or not I check it out…
“Elementary” & “Vegas”(hope the title changes again) for the dramas and i probs would be more interested if ryan phillippe was still going to be in Golden Boy, “Friend Me” just coz of ‘McLovin, sounds like its an obvious companion for Big Bang?
YES TO ELEMENTARY
CRY MORE BBC SHERLOCK FANS
we don’t have to cry, I am sure we have the superior show.
First off, I thought Elementary sounded like the title of a comedy series set in the 1st grade.
Second, the show with Jason O’Mara will be cancelled. For whatever reason, American audiences just do not like shows he is in. He’s been in 5 American shows that have all been cancelled after one season. Life on Mars was by far the best of the lot and deserved a long, healthy life. But, it was not to be.
Thirdly, I think it would be fascinating to see Don Cheadle play Hannibal Lecter in the new NBC series opposite Hugh Dancy. But, it’s NBC and I would not wish anyone of their talent (sadly, Dancy’s already signed on) to work with them. It’s certain career death.