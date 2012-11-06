‘ElfQuest’ movie may still happen with new producers

Take heart, “ElfQuest” fanatics – a film adaptation may still be on the way.
Producers Stephanie Thorpe and Paula Rhodes, both of whom produced the 2011 live-action short “ElfQuest: A Fan Imagining,” have acquired movie rights to the cult-favorite comic-book series, according to Variety. The duo made the announcement today at the American Film Market.
“With their deep love and understanding of the property, [Stephanie and Paula] represent a new direction for ‘ElfQuest’…new creative energy and new connections in the larger media,” said Wendy Pini, who co-created the series with her husband Richard in 1978.
Warner Bros. announced plans to make an “ElfQuest” movie back in 2008, but they decided not to move forward with the project earlier this year, allowing Thorpe and Rhodes to step in.
“ElfQuest,” published between 1978 and 2003 by the Pinis’ own WaRP Graphics imprint and from 2003-2007 by DC Comics, centers on several tribes of elves who live alongside humans and other fictional species on an Earth-like planet with two moons. The series’ latest chapter, “Final Quest,” is currently running exclusively on Boing Boing.net.
Any “ElfQuest” fans out there hoping to see a feature film sometime in the future? Sound off below.
I’ve pretty much moved on from the days when this kind of news would have excited me, though I’d probably still go see a movie if it looked well made.
However the only way to do this series justice is to animate it, so I hope that’s the route they go.
I agree. I’d like to see a movie if it could be done right. I know a production budget to make it in a style like “Avatar” is going to be hard to come by, but animating it like a Pixar film might not get the right target audience.
I think I have every elfquest book ever printed and I always wondered why they hadn’t done a movie, but if it would be anything like that trailer then just give it up, throw in the towel and sell out to the Chinese. At least they might do it more justice. In fact they might do it even if they don’t sell out to them! It must be animated it is the art that makes the story not a bunch of sluzy bad actresses with ears on backwards.
The graphic novels Tintin and Watchmen were adapted to film in great style. Perhaps something similar could be done here… it could be amazing!
I agree – no reason this needs to be 3d. A film that conveys the beauty of Wendy’s art and the majesty of the quest are all this fan needs!
I would love to see elfquest become a movie. It’s been my dream for years
It would be great! But we are not getting any younger waiting. I do agree that the movie should be made similar to avatar.
I think the style done in the trailer with real actors is fine, and to be honest, you are not going to please every one no matter what. The Watchmen was a similar cult comic with a similar following (I suspect – anyone have the figures?) but it had a $130 m budget and some true fans still disliked it intensely. There’s always going to be a compromise between the artists vision and the commercial reality. Frankly, if a C grade version (ie pi, paranormal activity 1 production values) is the only way I get to see it, I will happily pay the money to see it. And so should you if you really are an Elfquest fan, want to support the enterprise and perhaps see more where it came from. Cult films have enough competition already thanks to the mass piracy on the net. If the first film gets enough support, maybe a second will be possible with a larger budget? But expecting a Lord of the Rings production on a comic that did not sell anywhere near what LOTR did is unfair.
MOST, not some fans of the Watchmen dislike the movie intensely, as does Alan Moore. For most of us, it’s because they completely fucked up most of the points Moore was trying to make.
I am totally with you in the sense that I don’t care a flying fig whether it’s 2d, 3d, or live action. Sure it would be nice if they used Wendy’s gorgeous art style.. but all I REALLY care about is that they get the beautiful tone of the storytelling, and capture the characters well. (at least better than some of the Hidden Years hacks did)
I have been waiting for an Elfquest movie since I began reading the novels back in the 80’s.
I think a live(ish)-action film would suck, quite frankly.
But I just got back from watching – hear me out – The Croods…and while looking at the character of the teen boy, Guy, I couldn’t help but think of Cutter. The artistic style and body type and clothing style are *perfect* for Elfquest – the animation has a lovely, ’rounded’ effect, making it almost 3D without any actual 3D effects.
I want to see Elfquest done in that style of animation. It would be as if Cutter and Leetah and Skywise and the rest simply stepped off of the Pini’s pages, onto the screen.
I would also be thrilled if Elfquest were done not as a feature film (though I think the story is epic enough to be gorgeous on the big screen), but rather as a television series, much like Avatar: The Last Airbender. The animation style is a bit different, but telling Elfquest over the course of a number of seasons might do it better justice than a 90-120 minute film. If the guys responsible for A:TLA were in charge of Elfquest, I would feel extremely comfortable with that.
one name: Guillermo del Toro
Tintin and Watchmen were both excellent comic book translations onto the silver screen, but I’d want something more traditional for “Elfquest.” Something that looks like Wendy’s artwork. Yes, 2D is old-fashioned, but that’s the vision I have for “Elfquest” and always will have. Call it retro, but stay true to Wendy’s vision!
I actually think Elf Quest would be better if it was a tv series, like an anime. I think that would be better if they did that instead of a movie.
Yeah, actually think a miniseries would be AMAZING. I think there are many books and comics that simply CAN’T be done properly in 2-3 hours. (I didn’t see a version of Pride and Prejudice that didn’t annoy me until they tried that tact instead of a movie)
Harry potter has how many movies? This can be done right, If the Pini’s are involved. Great story, great art. Altogether well done! If it was a mini series it would have to be the quality, violence and raciness of game of throwns. And absolutely needs to focus on adapting the original art as close as possible.
I would LOVE to see this film live action and in the theatre….bring on the Wolf Riders
I would love to see an Elf Quest movie!!!
I would love to see a mini series of elfquest.Since you can put more details then a movie.I think you can pull a live action fantasy drama out of this with real actors.Something of the likes of Game of thrones.It could easily look like Lord of the rings,people these days love fantasy and elfquest is one that needs to be done.
their pilot with the live action is quite crappy. i am sad now. looks like a wannabe twilight made for someone’s community college grad project.
This I would love to see these characters come to life I grew up reading these comics and they influenced my own artwork.I know my mom would love to see it herself.I would say animated would go well but yet again with CGI we could go live action even which would be awesome heck to see in my opinion.