Elijah Wood goes to the dogs for FX comedy pilot

Elijah Wood has decided he’s ready to sink his canines into a possible TV gig, booking the lead in FX’s comedy pilot “Wilfred.”

Based on the cult Australian format, “Wilfred” was adapted by David Zuckerman (“Family Guy”). FX will only coyly say that “Wilfred” is about a guy named Ryan (Wood), the girl next door and a mixed breed dog named Wilfred who is “part Labrador retriever and part Russell Crowe on a bender.”

The joke is that Wilfred is played by Jason Gann, who co-created and starred in the original version.

Directed by Randall Einhorn (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), the “Wilfred” pilot would shoot this summer.

This would be the first regular TV project for Wood, best known for his work in “North” and “The Good Son,” plus his role in the “Lord of the Rings” films. Last heard in “9” and next to appear in the Sundance flick “The Romantics,” Wood’s TV credits include vocal turns on “Robot Chicken,” “American Dad” and “Freak Show.”

Should “Wilfred” go to series, it would reunite “Green Street Hooligans” stars Wood and Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) under the FX roof. That amuses us, if nothing else.

Check out this click from the Aussie original: