Elijah Wood joins Andy Samberg and Rashida Jones in romantic comedy

05.27.11 7 years ago

Elijah Wood will star alongside Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”) and “Saturday Night Live’s” Andy Samberg in the romantic comedy “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film centers on a young couple (Jones and Samberg) who try to remain friends — and date new people — while going through a divorce. Wood will play a metrosexual co-worker of Celeste”s, who masquerades as her “saucy gay friend.”

Emma Roberts (“It’s Kind of a Funny Story”), Ari Graynor (“Conviction”) and Chris Messina (“Vicky Christina Barcelona”) have also been cast.

Lee Toland Krieger (“The Vicious Kind”) is directing from a script by Jones and Will McCormack.

Team Todd partners Jennifer Todd and Suzanne Todd (the “Austin Powers” films) will produce  along with Lee Nelson.

Wood’s first TV series, FX comedy “Wilfred,” premieres June 23. He’ll soon return to his famous “Lord of the Rings” role as Frodo in Peter Jackson”s upcoming prequel “The Hobbit.”

Check out the “Wilfred” trailer here:

