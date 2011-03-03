Elizabeth Hurley will menace ‘Wonder Woman’ for NBC

Elizabeth Hurley and Tracie Thoms have landed key roles in NBC’s “Wonder Woman” pilot.

According to Deadline.com , Hurley has been lined up as ruthless pharmaceutical magnate Veronica Cale, the chief antagonist in the pilot. Veronica resents Wonder Woman’s strength and popularity and is willing to use any means at her disposal — political or chemical — to bring her down. The role would be recurring if the pilot goes to series.

Thoms, meanwhile, would play Etta, bubbly assistant to Diana/Wonder Woman (Adrianne Palicki).

Scripted by David E. Kelley, the “Wonder Woman” pilot will be directed by Jeffrey Reiner.

Acting credits for Hurley include “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” “Bedazzled” and “The Weight of Water,” though she hasn’t had a big or small screen credit of note in more than six years.

Thoms was most recently seen on episodes of Kelley’s “Harry’s Law.” She was also a regular on “Cold Case” and “Wonderfalls.”