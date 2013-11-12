Elizabeth Olsen confirms she’s Joss Whedon’s Scarlet Witch

“We get to play husband and wife, and we get to play twin brother and sister,” Olsen told MTV , joking that Jackson freed her from the “awkwardness” of sidestepping questions about the sequel. “It’s also fun because even though in ‘Godzilla’ we play husband and wife, we don’t have a lot of scenes together. I just love him, I love his family, I love his kids. I’m so excited … to actually work with each other. I think it’s going to be fun.”

Although the actress conceded she doesn’t know many details about the role — she hasn’t even seen costume designs — she had plenty of praise for writer-director Joss Whedon. “He’s very smart. He’s too smart. He might be too smart,” Olsen said. “Some people are too smart for their own good, but he’s amazing.”

Olsen, the younger sister of “Full House” veterans Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, landed her breakthrough role in the 2011 indie drama “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” appearing alongside John Hawkes, Sarah Paulson and Hugh Dancy. She’ll next be seen in Spike Lee’s “Oldboy” remake, which opens Nov. 27. “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” arrives May 1, 2015.