Elizabeth Olsen offered female lead in Spike Lee’s ‘Oldboy’ remake

Since receiving raves for her performance in the 2011 Sundance pic “Martha Marcy May Marlene”, Elizabeth Olsen has become one of the most sought-after young actors in Hollywood – and now Spike Lee is eyeing the 23-year-old for the female lead in his forthcoming “Oldboy” remake, which previously secured Josh Brolin for the role of the central protagonist.

According to Twitch Film, which broke the story, Olsen was approached for the role after both Rooney Mara and Mia Wasikowska turned down the offer.

Olsen has been on a tear as of late, with roles in several recent high-profile festival movies including the Josh Radnor dramedy “Liberal Arts”, Rodrigo Cortes’ supernatural thriller “Red Lights” opposite Robert De Niro, Cillian Murphy and Sigourney Weaver (Sundance review), and Bruce Beresford’s “Peace, Love & Misunderstanding” with Jane Fonda, Catherine Keener, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Chace Crawford.

In addition, she recently bagged the title role in “Therese Raquin”, an adaptation of the 19th century novel/play by Emile Zola that also stars Glenn Close, as well as a part in the beat poet drama “Kill Your Darlings” opposite Daniel Radcliffe, Ben Foster and Michael C. Hall. She will next appear on-screen in the “single-take” horror film “Silent House”, which premiered at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival and is slated to theaters on March 9th.

The original Korean version of “Oldboy” (itself based on a Japanese manga) was directed by Park Chan-wook and starred Choi Min-sik as a man who sets out to get revenge on the person or persons responsible for kidnapping him and locking him away in solitary confinement for 15 years. The ultra-gory film won the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival.

