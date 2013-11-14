Ellen Burstyn chews some scenery in Lifetime’s ‘Flowers in the Attic’ trailer

“The book you were forbidden to read” is back.

Lifetime’s update of V.C. Andrews’ bestselling 1979 novel is on its way, with the network today announcing a Jan. 18 premiere date for the highly-anticipated adaptation as well as unveiling the film’s first trailer. Starring Ellen Burstyn, Heather Graham, Kiernan Shipka and Mason Dye, “Flowers in the Attic” centers on Cathy (Shipka) and Christopher (Dye) Dollanganger, a brother and sister who along with their younger siblings are locked away in the attic by their selfish mother Corinne (Graham) and religious fanatic grandmother Olivia (Burstyn) following their father’s unexpected death.

In addition to the trailer, you can check out three new images from the film below.

“Flowers in the Attic” was previously adapted in 1987, in a big-screen version starring Louise Fletcher, Victoria Tennant and Kristy Swanson. The film was panned by critics and criticized by fans who were unhappy with the many changes from the novel, including the excising of the controversial incest subplot between Chris and Cathy (restored in this new version).

