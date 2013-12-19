Ellen DeGeneres says ‘Here we go!’ with euphoric new 2014 Oscars trailer

Looking for something to cheer up your day? The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, Paul Feig and Ellen DeGeneres have something that just might do it.

Set to the tune “The Walker” by Fitz & The Tantrums (iTunes sales go up!), the promo features a tuxedo-clad DeGeneres dancing through the Warner Bros. backlot as more and more dancers join her in the song’s crescendo. It’s all in the theme of this year’s Oscar telecast, “Here We Go!” and it’s probably the best promo the Academy has done in a decade. Smart (but not too hip for the room), energetic and youthful. It’s also a subtle way of saying, “Hey, we know all the nominated pictures are serious as hell, but we’re gonna have a great old time anyway.”

You can watch it in the embedded video below. And if it doesn’t make you smile? Well, enjoy that coal in your stocking this Christmas.

For more behind the scenes looks at the production, including what may be a sneak peek at a gorgeous official poster design, click here.