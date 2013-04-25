Watch: Ellen Page unleashes anarchy in new trailer for ‘The East’

Juno has been a bad, bad girl.

Ellen Page gets all fanatic-like in a brand-new trailer for Fox Searchlight’s “The East,” a forthcoming thriller that stars Brit Marling (“Sound of My Voice,” “Arbitrage”) as a young intelligence agent tasked with infiltrating an anarchist collective – only things get complicated when she falls in love with group leader Benji (Alexander Skarsgard).

Also starring Patricia Clarkson, Toby Kebbell, Shiloh Fernandez, Julia Ormond and Jason Ritter and directed by Zal Batmanglij (“Sound of My Voice”), the film premiered to generally positive notices at this year’s Sundance (read Guy Lodge’s review) and also screened at Austin’s SXSW festival in March.

Bottom line on the trailer: I’m intrigued but not particularly compelled. Even as counter-programming fare, I can’t help but feel like this one may get lost in the summer shuffle.



My grade for the spot: B-. After watching it below, rate it for yourself at top left.

“The East” hits theaters on May 31.