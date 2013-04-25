B-

Watch: Ellen Page unleashes anarchy in new trailer for ‘The East’

#Ellen Page #Alexander Skarsgard
04.26.13 5 years ago

Juno has been a bad, bad girl.

Ellen Page gets all fanatic-like in a brand-new trailer for Fox Searchlight’s “The East,” a forthcoming thriller that stars Brit Marling (“Sound of My Voice,” “Arbitrage”) as a young intelligence agent tasked with infiltrating an anarchist collective – only things get complicated when she falls in love with group leader Benji (Alexander Skarsgard).

Also starring Patricia Clarkson, Toby Kebbell, Shiloh Fernandez, Julia Ormond and Jason Ritter and directed by Zal Batmanglij (“Sound of My Voice”), the film premiered to generally positive notices at this year’s Sundance (read Guy Lodge’s review) and also screened at Austin’s SXSW festival in March.

Bottom line on the trailer: I’m intrigued but not particularly compelled. Even as counter-programming fare, I can’t help but feel like this one may get lost in the summer shuffle.

My grade for the spot: B-. After watching it below, rate it for yourself at top left.

“The East” hits theaters on May 31.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ellen Page#Alexander Skarsgard
TAGSAlexander Skarsgårdbrit marlingEllen PagePATRICIA CLARKSONTHE EASTThe East trailer

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP