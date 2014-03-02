Ellen Stages The Best Group Selfie Ever At The 2014 Oscars

Does this mean social media has arrived? In what appeared to be an unrehearsed moment, Ellen got down on the floor with Meryl Streep for a selfie and things just spiraled from there. Soon the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita Nyong'o, Jared Leto, Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey, photographer Bradley Cooper, and more were piling in for this glorious image.

Photo Credit: Ellen

And from the non-selfie angle, you can clearly see J-Law has a prime seat on the legendary Meryl Streep's lap. How the entire theater didn't implode in a talent event horizon is a miracle.

Selfie x 1000 pic.twitter.com/u542lghMqn – Mike Hayes (@michaelhayes) March 3, 2014

