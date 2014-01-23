Ellie Goulding and Zedd contribute new music to ‘Divergent’ soundtrack

The soundtrack to the highly-anticipated film “Divergent” sounds ideal for its dystopian themes – and its hot, young cast. Electronic music diva Ellie Goulding and “Clarity” producer/DJ Zedd will both contribute new songs to the soundtrack, which is out March 11.

The new track by Goulding is called “Beating Heart,” plus the soundtrack will feature songs from her sophomore album “Halcyon.” Goulding also contributed vocals to the film’s score, composed by electronic artist Junkie XL with the assistance of executive producer Hans Zimmer.

Director Neil Burger said in a press release that Goulding”s vocals are an extension of the film”s lead female character Tris, played by Shailene Woodley.

“We started working on the film with songs from Ellie Goulding’s album ‘Halcyon” and soon found that the texture of her music and the tone of her voice matched perfectly with our film. In many ways Ellie has become the inner voice of our heroine Tris,” Burger said.

Zedd’s new track is titled “Find You” and features Matthew Koma and Miriam Bryant.

“Divergent” is based on the first novel in Veronica Roth”s best-selling trilogy by the same name and opens March 21.