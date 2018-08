Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ellie Goulding and reggae singer Tarrus Riley display psychic powers and wreak havoc on a diner in the latest video from Major Lazer.

In a recent interview with Radio.com Diplo talked about how “Powerful” came together.

“Ellie had been hitting me up around that time wanting to work with Major Lazer, so I sent her this demo,” Diplo explained. “She was like, ‘whoa, this is the perfect record for me to do with you guys…'”

