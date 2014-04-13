Ellie Goulding, Zedd pull ‘Divergent’ music double-duty at MTV Movie Awards

If you're a fan of the “Divergent” soundtrack, then the MTV Movie Awards — or at least one performance — was for you.

Ellie Goulding the segment off with her song “Beating Heart”; but if that felt subdued, recent Grammy Award winner Zedd stepped up with his number “Find You” featuring Matthew Koma and Miriam Bryant.

Zedd took home a Grammy for his “Clarity” featuring Foxes earlier this year. “Lights” singer Ellie Goulding has been opening for Bruno Mars recently and re-released an expanded version of her album “Halcyon,” “Halcyon Days,” in August last year.

The “Divergent” soundtrack was released in March, and also contained songs from M83, Skrillex and Tame Impala with Kendrick Lamar.

Was it a good mix?