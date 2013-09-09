Watch: Ellie Goulding’s ‘How Long Will I Love You’ video from ‘About Time’

Ellie Goulding”s sweet cover of the Waterboys” “How Long Will I Love You,” serves as the perfect backdrop for a video that promotes both the song and “About Time,” a British romantic comedy starring Rachel McAdams.

The clip veers between Goulding, who just wrapped up opening for Bruno Mars on his North American tour, looking sincerely into the camera, her blonde hair gently blowing, and footage of McAdams looking, as always, beautifully adorable. The film clips move through McAdams” character”s life with love interest Domhnall Gleeson. “About Time,” which opens Nov. 8, is from that new genre rom com sci fi… seriously. It”s about a young man who tries to change his past to alter his future for the better. Better yet, it”s from “Love Actually”s” Richard Curtis.

Goulding”s version of “How Long Will I Love You” appears on the deluxe version of “Halcyon Days,” which was released Aug. 27. The set includes her 2012 album, “Halcyon,” as well as 10 new tracks, including “How Long Will I Love You.” Additionally, the song will be on the soundtrack for “About Time.”