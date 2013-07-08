Watch Ellie Goulding’s new music video for ‘Burn’

A lot of music videos send their stars out into the country, to walk on train tracks for no good reason. Or send them to abandoned warehouses to suffer. Ellie Goulding went out to an airfield, but her MO was to start a dance party.

The British singer and dance artist gets stunning styling in her new music video for “Burn,” a song burdened by repetition but makes up for it because Goulding’s at least an authoritative and unique vocalist.

For the clip, she also benefits from an apparent co-sponsorship from J.J. Abrams, because it’s five minutes of lens flare.

“Burn” was co-written by Ryan Tedder and produced by Greg Kurstin and is the first new single off of Goulding’s forthcoming “Halcyon Days,” which re-packages seven songs from 2012’s “Halcyon” with ten new songs. It’s due on Aug. 26. The set also contains Goulding’s cover of Alt-J’s “Tessellate.”