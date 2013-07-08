B

Watch Ellie Goulding’s new music video for ‘Burn’

07.08.13 5 years ago

A lot of music videos send their stars out into the country, to walk on train tracks for no good reason. Or send them to abandoned warehouses to suffer. Ellie Goulding went out to an airfield, but her MO was to start a dance party.

The British singer and dance artist gets stunning styling in her new music video for “Burn,” a song burdened by repetition but makes up for it because Goulding’s at least an authoritative and unique vocalist.

For the clip, she also benefits from an apparent co-sponsorship from J.J. Abrams, because it’s five minutes of lens flare.

“Burn” was co-written by Ryan Tedder and produced by Greg Kurstin and is the first new single off of Goulding’s forthcoming “Halcyon Days,” which re-packages seven songs from 2012’s “Halcyon” with ten new songs. It’s due on Aug. 26. The set also contains Goulding’s cover of Alt-J’s “Tessellate.”

Around The Web

TAGSaltjburnellie gouldingHalcyon DaysRyan Tedder

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP