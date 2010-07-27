Elton John goes hog wild for ‘Animal Farm’ stage adaptation

07.27.10

Elton John’s musical theater past has linked him to shows like “The Lion King,” “Aida” and “Billy Elliot,” but now he can add another to the list. According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail (via Deadline), the “Tiny Dancer” songwriter is working on a stage version of George Orwell”s “Animal Farm” with screenwriter Lee Hall. The pair had previously worked on “Elliot” together.

The production won’t go to stage for at least another couple of years, but the option and the rights have been secured and Hall and John are on the hunt for a producer.

“Animal Farm” was Orwell’s 1946 dystopian novella on Stalin, communism and pre-war capitalism, under allegory of pigs versus humans on a farm.

Elton John will be touring in Europe this fall with Ray Cooper.

