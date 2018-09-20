Getty Image

To celebrate Game of Thrones cleaning up with nine total awards at the 2018 Emmys — including the biggest awards of the night, Outstanding Drama Series — Emilia Clarke celebrated by making sure that the HBO fantasy drama series will always be a part of her life. Late Wednesday night, the mother of dragons showed off a new tattoo on her wrist featuring the silhouettes of Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion in flight.

“MOD 4 LYFE!!!!” Clarke wrote on Instagram. “[Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo] made sure this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies…”

Clarke is not the first Game of Thrones actress to get a tattoo based on the series. Earlier this summer, Sophie Turner got a House of Stark-themed direwolf tattoo with the caption, “the pack survives.” Then, just one month later, Maisie Williams got one that simply reads “no one” as a reference to Arya’s training at the House of Black and White.

Previously, the onscreen sisters (and real life best friends) got matching tattoos of the date 07.08.09 on their arms, which is the date both of them learned they’d landed their parts on the series.

The final season of Game of Thrones is premiering sometime (hopefully early) in 2019. “The final season’s taking a long time because it’s the biggest thing we’ve ever done,” said co-showrunner David Benioff recently, to explain the lengthy delay between seasons seven and eight.