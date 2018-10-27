Emilia Clarke Did The Robot While Auditioning For ‘Game Of Thrones’

EW

How did Emilia Clarke get the job of playing Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones? Partially by doing the robot. So said her bosses, show co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, on Friday night while presenting the actress with the award for British Artist of the Year at the Britannia Awards.

So here’s the story: The audition in question came after Clarke — who has already finished shooting her final scenes as Daenerys — had already shot the Game of Thrones pilot. Regardless, the president of HBO still demanded she audition for him.

It took place in a “corporate theater,” which was “large, dimly lit and empty except for us two and the president of HBO,” recalled Weiss. “We were smiling. He wasn’t. It was quite possibly the least inviting audition environment we had ever witnessed.”