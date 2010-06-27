Eminem and Jay-Z bat 1.000 on ticket sales; new stadium shows added

After Eminem and Jay-Z”s Sept. 13 concert at New York”s Yankee Stadium went clean, a second show for Sept. 14 has been added.
As with the first show, tickets ain”t cheap: They range from $52 to $298. Similarly, a second show at Detroit”s Comerica Park set for Sept. 3 has been added after the Sept. 2 sold out. Tickets for that show are $49-$250.
There may be some acts who are having trouble selling tickets this summer, but Jay-Z and Eminem would not be two of them.
Are you going to try and catch the Jay-Z/Eminem double bill?
Can’t get tickets the minute it went on sale…..
Same with me… I went on the web site 15 minutes before they went on sale and tried buying them from ticketmaster at 10 on the dot and were all sold out. I wasn’t going to miss the concert though so I paid more but got tickets on stub hub
50 Cent
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
Canceled
Jay Zâ€™s newest concert in Yankee Stadium is expected to sell out close to 80,000 ticketsâ€¦ and 50 canâ€™t even sell 2,500â€¦â€¦
Rapper 50 cent had to recently CANCEL a concert being held at a 2,500 seat NY arena because he couldn’t sell enough tickets.
That’s right we said that 50 CENT . . . couldn’t sell enough of 2,500 tickets . .. for the promoter to think it made sense to hold the concert . . .in NYC!!!
AMAZING how much this dude fell off.
50 CENT MIGHT BE WEALTHY BUT HE IS NOT HOT AT ALL. HIS SHOWS ARE BEING CANCELLED WORLDWIDE DUE TO LACK OF TICKET SALES. THIS IS FACT NOT “HATE”. I STILL LIKE 50 CENT ALOT AS A PERSON, I THINK HE’S A SMART GUY BUT HE SEEMS TO BE THE ONE NOW THAT IS DELUSIONAL. THE MASSES ARE NO LONGER INTO 50 CENT OR G-UNIT. HOW HUMILIATING IT MUST FEEL FOR TONY YAYO FOR FIF TO REMOTELY “JOKE””ABOUT DROPPING HIM IF HE DOESN’T MAKE A HIT , DAMN !!!!!!!
Both these illuminati sell outs are scumbags. Eminem shouldn’t even speak 2Pacs name. Pac never sold out, he came out with Killuminati! F-the pyramid, f-Jay Z, and f-anybody who sells out humanity!!