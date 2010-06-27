Eminem and Jay-Z bat 1.000 on ticket sales; new stadium shows added

After Eminem and Jay-Z”s Sept. 13 concert at New York”s Yankee Stadium went clean, a second show for Sept. 14 has been added.

As with the first show, tickets ain”t cheap: They range from $52 to $298. Similarly, a second show at Detroit”s Comerica Park set for Sept. 3 has been added after the Sept. 2 sold out. Tickets for that show are $49-$250.

There may be some acts who are having trouble selling tickets this summer, but Jay-Z and Eminem would not be two of them.

Are you going to try and catch the Jay-Z/Eminem double bill?