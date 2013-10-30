Listen to Eminem get silly on new song with Kendrick Lamar

Eminem reverts to his female-trashing ways on the latest track to surface from “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” out Nov. 5. On “Love Game,” Em rants about girl problems alongside rising star rapper Kendrick Lamar, making puns and dissing Tori Spelling over twangy, white trash rock riffs. Listen here or below.

Of all the songs off “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”–which so far we’ve heard “Berzerk,” “Survival,” “Rap God,” and the Rihanna collab “The Monster”–“Love Game” had the most hype. Compton rapper Lamar is currently on tour with Kanye West, won over critics with his 2012 album “good kid, m.A.A.d city,” and released the most scorching verse of the year on Big Sean’s “Control,” on which he attacks every big name rapper in the game.

But on “Love Game,” the usually serious Lamar shows his lighter side, cracking jokes about girlfriend drama and matching Eminem’s hyperactive flow. Adding to the silly vibe is a heavy sampling of Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders” 1965 pop song “Game Of Love.”

There are plenty of references to crazy “bitches” on “Love Game,” but it’s far tamer than tracks like “Kim,” off the original “The Marshall Mathers LP,” in which Em fantasizes about killing his ex-wife. In contrast, “Love Game” is playful and catchy. The question is, was it a waste of Lamar’s talents to use him on this track? Do you think “Love Game” is funny or corny?