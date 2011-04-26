Eminem and Muse headlining inaugural Kanrocksas Music Festival

Eminem and Muse will be pulling double-duty during the first weekend of August.

The rapper and British rock act are on slate to headline the very first Kanrocksas Music Festival, to be held at the Kansas Speedway over the weekend of Aug. 5 and 6. For those keeping at track at home, that’s the same weekend as Chicago’s yearly Lollapalooza bash, which also laid claim to the two acts just last night.

The Kansas Speedway is located at Village West, Kan., just outside of Kansas City, Kan.

Additional artists on slate at Kanrocksas include the Black Keys, A Perfect Circle, Flaming Lips, Kid Cudi and D12. More acts will be confirmed in the near future; the complete list at present is below.

Early bird tickets went up today, April 26, with more information here. No word yet on a general onsale, but so far so goo: there are no service charges for a ticket purchase.

According to a release, the festival will boast multiple stages, free parking and onsite camping; organizers expect a 100,000-person turnout over the course of the two days.

Here is the Kanrocksas lineup so far:

Eminem

Muse

The Black Keys

A Perfect Circle

The Flaming Lips

Kid Cudi

D12

Girl Talk

Primus

Flogging Molly

Jack”s Mannequin

Arctic Monkeys

Fitz & The Tantrums

Tinie Tempah