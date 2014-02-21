Eminem and Rihanna plan stadium tour together

Fans of Eminem and Rihanna”s hits, “Love the Way You Lie” and “The Monster,” are about to be very happy: The two superstars are touring together this summer.

So far, there are only three stadium dates, New York, Los Angeles, and Detroit. Eminem broke the news to XXL. The shows will be in August.

The pair”s first collaboration, 2000″s “Love The Way You Lie,” remains Eminem”s best-selling single and it topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks. Last year”s “The Monster, “also reached No. 1 on Billboard”s Hot 100 this past December and January, staying there for three weeks.

 

