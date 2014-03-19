Eminem and Rihanna reveal dates for ‘Monster’ stadium shows

If you want to catch Eminem and Rihanna on tour this summer, you'll have three chances. Check out the dates and cities below.

As previously reported, the superstar duo is naming the tour after their most recent hit, “The Monster,” off Em”s “Marshall Mathers LP 2.” Watch the video for that song below the tour dates. The pair previously collaborated on 2000″s “Love The Way You Lie,” which is still Eminem”s best-selling single to date.

Tickets for the stadium shows – which include Los Angeles” Rose Bowl on August 7, East Rutherford, NJ”s MetLife Stadium on August 16 and Detroit, MI”s Comerica Park on August 22 – go on sale March 28. Visit Eminem”s website for pre-sale info.

Slim Shady is rumored to be one of the headliners at this year”s Lollapalooza, set for Aug. 1-3 in Chicago”s Grant Park

Here are the complete dates for Eminem and Rihanna”s “The Monster” Tour:

08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
08/16 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/22 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

