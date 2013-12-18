Eminem and Rihanna’s ‘The Monster’ remains the top song in the U.S.

Eminem and Rihanna make it a second week at No. 1 with “The Monster” on the Billboard Hot 100, although another duo, Pitbull and Ke$ha remain hot on their trail with “Timber,” which holds at No. 2. “Timber” is also closing the gap between the two songs, which means it could overtake the top spot next week.

OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” stays at No. 3, but the rest of the top 5 gets a shake up as A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera”s “Say Something” leaps 8-4 pushing Lorde”s “Royals” down 4-5, according to Billboard.

In slots 5-10, Imagine Dragons” “Demons” moves 7-6, trading places with Avicii”s “Wake Me Up!” Miley Cyrus”s ballad, “Wrecking Ball” falls 5-8, Passengers” “Let Her Go” hangs on to its No. 9 spot, and One Direction”s “Story Of My Life” moves 11-10, moving back into the Top 10 after peaking at No. 6.

Beyond the Top 10, Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J, gallops 36-22, followed closely by Lorde”s “Team,” which rises 32-23.